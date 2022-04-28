In the next 10 years to see digitized exuberance in the Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market at a CAGR of 6.4%

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-28 — /EPR Network/ —

The Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market is destined to grow on an impertinent note, i.e. reaching US$ 1,438.7 million at a CAGR of 6.4% between 2017-2026. Personalization has taken over almost every sphere of the industry verticals, and healthcare is no exception. People have started looking at their healthcare picture such that they could actively take part in improving their physical and mental health on the daily basis. This personalization will be the face of the healthcare vertical in the forecast period.

As per the report compiled by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global automated liquid handling system market is likely to witness significant growth. The market is projected to garner 6.4% CAGR throughout the forecast period. Towards the end of 2026, the global automated liquid handling system market is projected to bring in US$ 1,438.7 million revenue.

Automation in the routine laboratory procedures helps in reducing the laboratory costs and generate correct results. One of the biggest issues faced by labs is dispensing small volumes of liquid as the variation in the volume can result in errors.

Hence, increasing number of labs are shifting from manual liquid handling system to automated liquid handling systems. Laboratory automation is attracting a great deal of attraction, robotic technologies are being used for automatic liquid handling. However, the complex operability of advanced liquid handling systems and the high cost of instruments is hampering the growth of the automated liquid handling systems market.

Minimizing Errors with Automated Liquid Handling System

Increasing accuracy, decreasing sample contamination, and resulting in the reduced processing time are some of the benefits of automated liquid handling systems. In the development of new automatic liquid handling system, there has been an increased focus on syringe and pipette that are primary tools in the liquid handling system. Also, the use of electronic pipettes has increased as it is considered to be more accurate. Manufacturers are focusing on developing automated liquid handling systems that suit budgets and workloads. Still, some automated systems require manual input, hence, latest automated systems are being developed with new features that can help in avoiding errors.

Global Automated Liquid Handling Systems Market- Segment-Wise Analysis

The global automated liquid handling system market is segmented into modality, end users, product type, and region. On the basis of product type, automated liquid handling workstation is expected to witness the highest growth. Automated liquid handling workstation is estimated to bring in more than US$ 700 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Based on the end users, hospitals and diagnostic centers are expected to be the largest users of automated liquid handling systems. By the end of 2026, hospitals and diagnostic centers are estimated to exceed US$ 600 million revenue.

Based on the modality, the market is further segmented into fixed tips and disposable tips. Among these, disposable tips are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Disposable tips are estimated to bring in more than US$ 900 million revenue by the end of 2026.

Region-wise, North America is expected to dominate the global automated liquid handling system market during the forecast period 2017-2026. Increasing investment in life science projects is driving the demand in the region. Moreover, research and development of new pharmaceutical products in the region is also contributing to the increasing use of automated liquid handling system.

