EstateOfMind will Hold A Two-Session Estate Auction on May 21st, Online and Live at The Gallery in Middletown, NY

Middletown, NY, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — A two-session auction featuring militaria, fine art, antiques, postcards, Mid-Century Modern, coins and jewelry will be held on Saturday, May 21st, by EstateOfMind. The sale will be held live in the EstateOfMind gallery located at 195 Derby Road in Middletown, as well as online. Internet bidding will be facilitated by LiveAuctioneers.com. Bidders can also view lot photos and get more info at EstateOfMind.biz and at AuctionZip.com (ID # 11093).

Session 1, starting at 11 am Eastern time, will be dedicated to militaria and firearms. Offered will be Winchester Model 52 rifles and target rifles; rare Colt SA revolvers; and an 1863 Civil War letter signed by Gen. A. E. Burnside, with Burnside Rifles content. Sold in Session 2 will be a 1945 oil on board painting of a World War II float plane with clouds signed by artist Eric Sloane.

Weapons of note will include a rare circa 1940 Winchester Model 75 bolt-action rifle with BSA 20-150 X scope (ser. #7591), with original box and papers; a rare circa 1920 Colt .45 caliber single-action revolver (ser. #348185), with a barrel measuring 7 ½ inches long; a fine circa 1950/1960 Colt .45 single-action nickel-plated revolver (ser. #45640) with a 4 ½ inch barrel; and five Winchester Model 52 rifles.

Session 2, immediately following, will consist of items from Tuxedo Park and Hamptonburgh, N.Y.; Oceanside, L.I.; and Warwick, N.Y., with estate vehicles that include a 1972 Chevrolet Malibu with 94,132 miles on the odometer; a 1971 Chevrolet Impala convertible; and other cars. In all, more than 650 lots will come up for bid in Session 2, encompassing multiple categories.

The Mid-Century Modern furniture and lighting will feature names such as Noguchi, Bruno Mathsson, Carl-Axel Acking, Knoll and Bertoia. The huge postcard collection contains over 12,000 pieces. Also sold will be Victorian cast-iron garden furniture, Oriental carpets, original artwork, sports memorabilia, Meissen porcelain, Americana, clocks, autographs and ephemera.

The artwork category will be highlighted by an etching by James McNeil Whistler titled La Robe Rouge, with autographed letters; a Buddhist purity scroll; a circa 1951 watercolor abstract painting signed by Albert Alcalay, 9 inches by 50 inches; and a circa 1850 oil on canvas painting signed by Australian artist Nicolai Habbe (1827-1889) titled Picking Flowers.

Fans of Mid-Century Modern will be treated to Florence Knoll three-drawer teak/laminated dressers; a Hans Wegner drop-leaf sewing table; six 1959 NK-Incredning Carl-Axel Acking armchairs designed for the Swedish embassy in Tokyo; Bertoia diamond wirework patio chairs and a pair of Pollock for Knoll leather armchairs.

Watches and jewelry will feature a scarce Art Deco 18kt yellow gold pomegranate brooch with articulating shell circa 1940 made in France with hallmarks; a circa 1980 contemporary modern 18kt yellow gold, stone, shell and diamond leopard brooch, signed Asch Grossbardt; a Rolex 18kt white and yellow gold Observatory/Chronometre, circa 1920; and a lot of six vintage estate watches, including examples from Omega, Harmon and Movado, all of them circa 1940 to 1960.

Americana will include an early Newport School fireside walnut and fruitwood wing/easy chair with original muslin, horsehair and sackcloth and remnants of the original upholstery, circa 1770; a cast iron “Green Tree” Fire Insurance plaque, circa 1805; 18th and 19th century country painted cupboards, blanket boxes and miniatures; and some 18th century painted Windsor chairs.

Coins will be highlighted by a rare key date 1877 3-dollar Indian Princess U.S. gold coin, AU-55; a 1927-P U.S. Peace silver dollar; and a collection of uncirculated Morgan silver dollars. Sports items will include a rare, early hand-stitched figure-8 baseball, 19th century; a copy of the book All My Octobers, signed by Mickey Mantle, with COA; and many vintage gem-mint cards.

Autographs and ephemera will feature a Charlie Chaplin typed letter, signed and dated Nov. 1953; a Napoleon Bonaparte military request for leave dated Nov. 3, 1807; an Enrico Caruso autographed postcard from 1905; a Bram Stoker manuscript letter, Lyceum Theatre, dated Feb. 13, 1883; and a Gilbert & Sullivan signed letter, D’Oyly Opera Company, circa 1891-1900.

Decorative accessories will be plentiful and will include an exceptional baroque silver and copper 8-arm chandelier signed “GSS”, circa 1905-1910; a pair of classical silver 800 5-light candelabra, signed with hallmarks; two 19th century Louis Vuitton trunks; a pair of 19th or 20th century Italian carrara marble guardian angels, 40 inches tall; a Chinese porcelain “Double Happiness” blue and white temple jar, 18th/19th century, 17 ¼ inches tall; and Oriental rugs.

Clocks will include a circa 1800 Willard’s patent presentation banjo clock, 41 inches tall; a circa 1830 Samuel Terry column clock; a circa 1820 Birge & Fuller column clock; a 20th century Emory & Douglas steamship clock and barometer; a circa 1890 John McEwen nickel and bronze Steam Gauge Valve Co. (Boston) clock; and an Ithaca rosewood double-dial calendar clock.

Garden furniture will feature a rare, circa 1870 Victorian Grand Tour cast iron urn with Grecian Bacchanalian procession; two circa 1880 Gothic cast iron garden benches; and a pair of early, circa 1880 cast stone and shell garden pedestal urns. Other items of interest will include a Leica 111G camera with extra lenses; a lot of 13 assorted 20th century Danish Modern vases, signed Rorstrand; and a rare Isamu Noguchi cherry and fiber table lamp, 16 inches tall, circa 1940/50.

A live, gallery preview will be held on Friday, May 20th, from 11 am to 5 pm, and Saturday, May 21st, from 8-10 am (all times Eastern), or by appointment. To schedule an appointment, you may call EstateOfMind at 845-386-4403. EstateOfMind is located at 195 Derby Road in Middletown, N.Y. EstateOfMind will be accepting donations for Ukraine via Direct Relief, Santa Clara, California.

