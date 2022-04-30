The next 10 years to see a digitized revolution in the Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Acute Spinal Cord Injury Market is expected to grow at an unstoppable rate In Upcoming Years. With environmental health being a matter of concern, everything – right from public transport networks, power supply, and storage of waste to monitoring the ecological balance is being taken up by IoT and AI. It could, thus, be inferred that with “smart cities” would come “smart end-user solutions” in the years to come.

Acute spinal cord injury (SCI) is a clinical condition caused due to a painful injury that result in a contusion or bruise to a fractional or complete spinal cord resulting into permanent disability and/or death in adults and children.

According to the Spinal Cord Injury Information Network, in the U.S. roughly 200,000 people are living with spinal cord injury and half of all spinal cord injuries occur among young people in the age group of between 16 years and 30 years. The major causes observed in acute spinal cord injury are birth injuries, falls, diving accidents, motorcycle accidents, trampoline accidents, sports injuries, and spinal cord infections.

Get Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/19714

The major symptoms observed in acute spinal cord injuries are muscle weakness, loss of voluntary muscle movement, breathing problems, loss of sensation in body parts and loss of bowel and bladder function. Other than accidental injuries the major diseases such as cervical myelopathy, scoliosis, kyphosis, myelopathy, spondylolisthesis, sciatica are also responsible for causing acute spinal cord injuries.

The diagnosis market of acute spinal cord injuries market is segmented as laboratory tests and imaging tests. Laboratory tests mainly consist of blood tests and imaging tests consist of x-ray, computed tomography (CT) scan and magnetic resonance imaging (MRI).

The treatment of acute spinal cord injury is dependent on few factors such as age, health, medical history, severity of spinal cord injury, type of spinal cord injury and extent of psychological recovery. The treatment regime of acute spinal cord injury consists of medical management and observation in intensive care unit (ICU), corticosteroids to decrease the swelling, mechanical ventilator, bladder catheter and feeding tube.

The treatments available against acute spinal cord injury are anterior cervical discectomy (ACDF), total disc arthroplasty, cervical laminoplasty, posterior aminotomy microdiscectomy, lumbar decompression, lumbar fusion and kyphoplasty.

Request for Table of Content@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/19714

North America was observed to be the largest market for acute spinal cord injury (SCI) diagnosis and treatment. Increasing awareness and advanced technologies are the major driving factors of this market. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in 2013 annually, 15 to 40 new cases of acute spinal cord injury were found per million people.

Furthermore, 12,000 to 20,000 new patients suffering from acute spinal cord injury are estimated to occur in the future. In most of the accidents alcohol was found to be one of the major factors; i.e. about 25% of spinal cord injuries. In the U.S., average annual medical cost for acute spinal cord injury treatment was observed in a range of USD 15,000 to 30,000 per year.

Europe was observed to be the second largest market as the region is one of the leading research destinations for neurological diseases diagnosis and treatment. Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World were observed to be the most potential markets for acute spinal cord injuries diagnosis and treatment market.

These regions lack in advanced infrastructure and medical emergency process. The future growth in these geographical regions is expected due to presence of emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and other countries that primarily prefer healthcare sector for developmental investment.

Access Full Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/19714

The major players carrying out pipeline analysis for acute spinal cord injury are Novartis AG, Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc., AcurePharma AB, BioAxone BioSciences Inc., AOSpine International, Neuronax SAS, K-Stemcell Co., Ltd., Asterias Biotherapeutics, Inc., Wakayama Medical University and others. The drugs observed under pipeline were BA-210, Oxycyte, ATI-355 and NX-210 under second phase of clinical trials.

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com