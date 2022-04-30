Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market To Stand Tall From 2018-2028

New York, United States, 2022-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ —

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Introduction

Automotive side guard door beams are the structural component of a vehicle, which are used for the protection of the passengers in cases of collisions and accidents. The increasing cases of collisions and accident from the lateral side of the vehicles has resulted in significant loss of human lives has provided the need of a safety device which has been fulfilled by the automotive side guard door beams to a good extent. The main function of an automotive side guard door beams is to absorb the collision impact in cases of accident so that there is minimal damage to the passengers. In actual cases of accidents across the globe it has been observed that the passenger did survive crashes owing to the installation of automotive side guard door beams.

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Dynamics

As per the data published by the ASIRT (Association of Safe International Road Travel) nearly 1.3 million people die in road crashes each year, on average 3,287 deaths a day and an additional 20-50 million people are injured or disabled. This issue has compelled the government authorities as well as the auto-makers have been following strict rules and regulation for the production of safe vehicles in the global market thus endorsing the automotive guard door beams at a steady rate.

The legal authorities are forcing the manufacturers to test and mandate them to produce vehicles according to the industry safety standards. Thus, novel products such as the automotive side guard door beams are estimated to be one of the best safety solutions for the automakers.

The invention, research and development of new material from the various alloys which are light in weight and has long life will play a significant role in the automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. Additionally, as new ERA of industrialization approaches and technologies are being discovered for the manufacturing of upright and reliable automobile crash components, which can be mounted with perfection in an automobile this will be a prominent driver in the global automotive side guard door beams market.

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Segmentation

By material type Aluminum

Steel

Plastic Composites By position Front Side Doors

Rear Side Doors By vehicle type Conventional Vehicle Passenger Car LCV HCV

Battery Electric Vehicle

Hybrid Electric Vehicle

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Regional Outlook

The market for automotive side guard door beams is anticipated to grow at a healthy CAGR in the forecast period. Growing application of automotive side guard door beams in all types of vehicles is expected to propel growth of the overall automotive side guard door beams market in the near future.

North America and Europe have a high standard of living with luxurious lifestyles and high disposable incomes, this has led to the growth of automotive side guard door beams which are lightweight and of superior quality in the respective regions.

Moreover, in developed nations such U.S, Germany, Japan, etc. high standard of living and growing disposable income have enabled consumers to use vehicles, which has good interior aesthetical appeal as well as adhere to all industry safety standards. The fast growing automotive safety auto-parts are expected to act as catalysts for the growth of the overall automotive side guard door beams market in the coming future.

Evolving markets in the APEJ region, particularly India and China, will play a vital role in the growth of the automotive side guard door beams market in the near future. In countries such as India and China, which are world largest producers and the sales of the vehicles are record breaking every year, they will contribute to the global automotive side guard door beams market enormously.

Automotive Side Guard Door Beams Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Automotive Side Guard Door Beams market identified across the value chain include:

KIRCHHOFF Automotive GmbH

DuPont

H-One Co. ltd

GNS America

Benteler International AG

KVA STAINLESS

Founder Land CO., LTD.

Shiloh Industries

Gestamp

IFB Automotive Private Limited

Arvin Sango, Inc.

AISIN TAKAOKA CO., LTD.

