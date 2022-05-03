Future Electronics To Showcase Advanced Eval Boards and Dev Platforms at PCIM Europe 2022

Montreal, Canada, 2022-May-03 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will participate in PCIM Europe 2022 in Nuremberg, Germany from May 10 – 12, 2022.

PCIM Europe is the world’s leading exhibition and conference for power electronics, intelligent motion, renewable energy, and energy management.

Future Electronics will showcase several designed evaluation boards and development platforms from their Centre of Excellence during the three-day event. These solutions will enable designers to test and prototype the most advanced technologies for their next power design.

Future Electronics’ technology experts will also present the latest industry innovations from their leading supplier partners, including Infineon, Microchip, Nexperia, onsemi, Renesas and STMicroelectronics, and they will be available for in-depth conversations about specific design challenges and needs.

To see the complete list of Future’s featured evaluation boards and development platforms, and to schedule a formal meeting with Future during PCIM Europe 2022, click here or visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/events/future-electronics-pcim-2022?loc=2.

For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Claudio Caporicci

Global Director, Marketing Communications & Advertising

FUTURE ELECTRONICS

www.FutureElectronics.com

514-694-7710 (ext. 4107)

Fax: 514-693-6051

Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com

