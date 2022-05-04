Global Sales Of Beauty Oils Is Anticipated To Expand At A CAGR Of Around 8% By 2031 | Fact.MR study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ —

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the beauty oils market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 8% over the next ten years, with key tier-1 players holding around 35% market share.

The beauty oils market is highly fragmented with regional players acquiring majority of the market share. Additionally, with new entrants in the market, it has become highly competitive, as companies are offering a range of products at relatively lower price.

Moreover, with the proliferation of e-Commerce and social media platforms, it has become relatively easy for new entrants to penetrate the business and reach the targeted audience. Also, consumers are mostly benefited from this process as they can choose from a range of products by comparing the prices and ingredients used in the products.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The beauty oils business is anticipated to add significant value by 2031.

Based on product, orange oil is expected to capture a major market share through 2031.

Online sales channel has shown significant growth in terms of revenue, with major market players now prioritizing e-Commerce platforms for the sales of their products across geographies.

Europe is set to dominate the market in terms of production over the next ten years.

The market in India is expected to rise at a high single-digit CAGR through 2031.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, demand for beauty oils was hit in 2020. However, with the rapid growth of online sales channels across the world, the market is expected to bounce back over the coming months and years.

“Introduction of organic and natural products along with product innovation will give an edge to market players operating in this space,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Winning Strategy

Key market players are prioritizing their resources towards online sales channels to gain an edge over their competitors in this industry. Moreover, to cope up with the various needs of health- and eco-conscious consumers, new organic and natural products are being introduced into the market.

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global beauty oils market, presenting historical demand data (2016-2020) and forecast statistics for 2021 to 2031.

The study divulges essential insights on the market based on the product (lemon, lime, orange, mint, peppermint, bergamot, jasmine, geranium lavender, lavandin, and vetiver), use (haircare, skin care, makeup, and perfumes), and sales channel (modern trade, franchise outlets, specialty stores, and online stores) across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, Japan, APEJ, and MEA).

Key players analyzed in the beauty oils market study:

L’Oréal S.A

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc

Shiseido Company, Limited

Burberry Group plc

Symrise AG

Givaudan SA

Grupo Clarín S.A

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Lemon Beauty Oils Lime Beauty Oils Orange Beauty Oils Mint Beauty Oils Peppermint Beauty Oils Bergamot Beauty Oils Jasmine Beauty Oils Geranium Lavender Beauty Oils Lavandin Beauty Oils Vetiver Beauty Oils



By Industrial Use Beauty Oils for Haircare Beauty Oils for Skincare Beauty Oils for Makeup Beauty Oils for Perfumes

By Sales Channel Beauty Oils for Sold through Modern Trade Beauty Oils for Sold at Franchise Outlets Beauty Oils for Sold at Specialty Stores Beauty Oils for Sold through Online Stores



The report covers following Beauty oils Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Beauty oils market:

Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand Beauty oils Market

Latest industry Analysis on Beauty oils Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors

Key trends Analysis of Beauty oils Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.

Changing Beauty oils demand and consumption of diverse products

Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries

New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types

Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Beauty oils major players

Beauty oils Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery

Beauty oils demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Key Questions in Beauty oils Market Research Report:

What are the current scenarios and key trends in Beauty oils Market Industry? What key strategies are companies adopting to grow their consumer base? What are the key categories and future potential of Beauty oils Market? What are the key Beauty oils Market drivers and what are their projected impacts in the short, medium and long term? What is the size of the Beauty oils Market and what are the opportunities for the key players?

