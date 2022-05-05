Healthy Makeup Introduces a Wide Range of Makeup Brushes for Vegans from Brands like Zao Make-Up and Lily Lolo

Auckland, NZ, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — Healthy Makeup, well-known for promoting product made from organic farming and safe, natural materials, now introduces a wide range of make-up brushes for vegans from brands like Zao Make-up and Lily Lolo. Their products are famous for being of superior quality and natural origin, and this time they have come up with vegan-friendly brushes that use no animal product. Not just one or two, but they have introduced a vast range of these brushes. Made from wood and synthetic hair, these are absolutely perfect for the vegan population of New Zealand. The news has been widely accepted and encouraged by the vegan make-up enthusiasts of New Zealand, who always struggled to find good collections that are suitable for them with no use of animal products.

Healthy Makeup provides products primarily from Lily Lolo and Zao Make-up which themselves are established brands. Lily Lolo is a brand based in England and has brought its excellent and varied range of products to the people of New Zealand through Healthy Makeup. The brush collections for vegans are an innovative step taken by them to promote healthy and animal-friendly behavior. The handle of these brushes is made up of bamboo, while the hairs are made of synthetic hairs instead of natural ones. They informed us that this step results from their objective of doing no cruelty to animals.

Moreover, they said there were many people in New Zealand who wanted to use vegan-friendly product, but since they had minimal options, they were not satisfied with the product range available until now. Thus, Healthy Makeup has brought in this great initiative in collaboration with the two renowned brands. This well-thought-of decision has been a result of feedback and updates from their customers.

The wide range of Makeup Brushes for vegans from brands like Zao Make-up and Lily Lolo will be available from 4th May 2022.

Healthy Makeup intends to promote healthy and natural make-up and other products at a fair price. They would like to help the people of New Zealand to maintain healthy skin while not compromising on their love for cosmetics. Thus, the company is constantly on the lookout for healthy make-up with a high-quality and natural finish, and this has made them introduce the cosmetics from trusted brands to their customers. They provide top-class collections without compromising on quality. For vegans, finding the right product is often difficult. Makeup brushes are very useful in the precise and flawless application of make-up products, and thus these products are best suited for them. You can get many brushes such as the Baby Buki, Kabuki, and Super Kabuki Brush, the Face Powder Brush, the Blush Brush, the Bronzer Brush, the Fan Brush, the Orbit Brush, the Blending Brush, and the Lip Brush to name a few. You can find more such products and a wide range of makeup brushes for vegans from brands like Zao Make-up and Lily Lolo on the website of Healthy Makeup [website URL].

About Them

The founder of Healthy Makeup is based in Auckland. The company primarily promotes mineral make-up of the Lily Lolo brand and other environment-friendly products from Zao Make-up and Lily Lolo. Lily Lolo is a company based in England that complies with The EU Cosmetics Directive and is BUAV approved, as they have shown no cruelty to animals while manufacturing their products. With a systematic and organized approach, they have introduced products based on natural or organic materials, out of which a vast range is for vegans. Healthy Makeup also has an extensive range of collections of cosmetics for the face, eyes, cheeks, lips, nails, skincare products, and various types of brushes. With their high-quality product and reliable service, they have gained a loyal base of customers.

The vegan-friendly make-up brushes and other products are available in their latest collections.

