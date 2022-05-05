University House Acadiana Offers Convenient Student Housing

Lafayette, Louisiana, 2022-May-05 — /EPR Network/ — University House Acadiana is pleased to announce they offer convenient student housing for individuals attending UL Lafayette. The off-campus housing complex helps students enjoy an independent lifestyle without living far from the campus to make it easier to attend classes and on-campus events.

At University House Acadiana, students will have their choice of floor plans to customize their student living environment. Students can live alone in a studio or one-bedroom apartment or choose to share a two, three, or four-bedroom unit with their friends or meet other students through the roommate matching program. The per-person rental rate for each student includes furnishings, high-speed Internet access, electricity, water and sewer, trash disposal, and access to all the community amenities.

University House Acadiana created the most comfortable student living environment with various community amenities available to their residents, including a courtyard swimming pool, a 24-hour fitness center, a poolside clubroom with billiards, video games, and TVs, a coffee bar and lounge, and grilling stations. The complex is an easy walk to Cajun field with a convenient shuttle service to campus.

Anyone interested in learning about the convenient student housing options can find out more by visiting the University House Acadiana website or by calling 1-337-275-3500.

About University House Acadiana: University House Acadiana is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending UL Lafayette. The complex offers comfortable apartment and townhouse options with various amenities to make student living more enjoyable. The convenient location makes it easy for students to attend classes and on-campus activities.

