Paulding County, Georgia Owner of Skyren Concrete, Jason Benson, Announces Completed Work for H&W Steakhouse

Owner of Dallas, Georgia Concrete Construction Company Details Completion of Project for Restaurant That Was Previously the Black Walnut Cafe

Georgia, USA, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Paulding County, Georgia’s Skyren Concrete Construction Owner, Jason Benson, announced the completion of their construction project for Norsan Restaurants, which also owns Frankie’s the Steakhouse and Luciano’s Ristorante in Duluth, Pampas Steakhouse in Johns Creek and Frontera Mex-Mex Grill, which has several area locations. Norsan, is a privately owned group that has operated in the Atlanta area for over 33 years.

“Finishing up the new addition and cooler slab for H&W Steakhouse was both an honor and a privilege,” said Benson. “We always enjoy working with everyone at Norsan Restaurants and are looking forward to our next chance to enjoy their finest prime grade, black angus and corn fed steaks!”

H&W Steakhouse is Norsans Restaurants’ newest steakhouse brand and concept. Norsan, is a privately owned group that has operated in the Atlanta area for over 33 years. Norsan’s restaurant brands include Frankie’s the Steakhouse, Pampas Steakhouse, Luciano’s Ristorante, Frontera Mex-Mex Grill and La Capital Cocina Mexicana.

Executive Chef Charles Schwab, who has extensive experience in some of Atlanta’s most successful restaurants, leads the culinary team at H&W Steakhouse. Schwab was most recently the Executive Chef at Buckhead Diner and has also previously worked with popular concepts Blue Ridge Grill, Bacchanalia, and Grace 17.20.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with H&W Steakhouse, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce, which is now Skyren Concrete Construction, has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.