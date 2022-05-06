Jason Benson, Owner of Paulding County’s Skyren Concrete, Details Completed Work for Former Milton Country Club

Established Concrete Construction Company finishes essential work for former Milton Country Club’s Clubhouse

Georgia, USA, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction announced completion of their construction project at The Former Milton Country Club. Milton’s City Council is in the process of renaming this club.

“Our part of this renovation project was to provide both the new entranceway and sidewalks for The Former Milton Country Club’s Clubhouse,” said Benson. “Along with all the residents of Milton, Georgia, we’re looking forward to seeing the completed project. I’m sure it will be an impressive new facility. ”

In February 2018, the City of Milton acquired the one-time Milton Country Club (soon referred to as the former Milton Country Club, or FMCC) — an expansive former golf course and club near the center of Milton. That purchase spurred extensive efforts involving citizens, elected officials and City staff to envision and execute how the public can utilize the property safely and effectively.

The former Milton Country Club can be accessed at 1785 Dinsmore Road. It is divided into two parts: the “active” component (for recreation programs and with facilities) and the “passive” (which is more natural and does not have development).

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with The Former Milton Country Club, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com.

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce, which is now Skyren Concrete Construction, has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.