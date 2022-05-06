Future Electronics and Infineon Launch New Smart Building Solutions Portal

Montreal, Canada, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, and Infineon, a world leader in semiconductor solutions, are launching a new web portal focused on intelligent and connected building solutions.

The Smart Building Solutions portal is a new collaboration between Future and Infineon. It features a wide range of products and technologies from Infineon’s full-spectrum portfolio which can transform connected buildings into smart buildings.

These include cutting-edge solutions for condition monitoring and predictive maintenance, heating ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), automatic entry systems and surveillance, LED lighting and controls, Power over Ethernet, and programmable logic controllers for home and building automation.

The Smart Building Solutions portal is an excellent starting point for designers and engineers who are looking to maximize the security, efficiency and performance capabilities of today’s connected buildings.

Visit the new Smart Building Solutions portal at https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/promotions/infineon202204?loc=3 .

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the complete portfolio of Infineon products, visit https://www.futureelectronics.com/?loc=3 .

About Future Electronics

