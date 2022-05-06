E-Prescribing Market Projection By Key Players – Henry Schein, Inc., Cerner Corporation., Allscripts., eClinicalWorks– Analysis and Forecast to 2022

New York, United States, 2022-May-06 — /EPR Network/ —

E-Prescribing Market 2022

The global E-Prescribing Market is estimated to grow at the rate of CAGR of 23.5% in the upcoming period, reaching USD 887.8 million by the year 2019. Integration with virtual reality solutions is expected to rule the roost in the forecast period. Augmented reality could be used for accessing information as well as reports while handling patients or without having to leave their existing operations, that too, in a completely hands-free mode, through voice command, or making supportive data appear automatically. This would be the healthcare vertical in future.

According to a new market report published by Persistence Market Research “Global Market Study on E-Prescribing: North America to Witness Highest Growth by 2019,” the global E-Prescribing market was valued at USD 250.2 million in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.5% from 2013 to 2019, to reach an estimated value of USD 887.8 million in 2019.

Electronic prescribing or E-Prescribing (e-Rx) is electronic transmission of prescriptions from physician to pharmacists using computer and other mobile devices, such as cell phone and tablets. The global E-Prescribing market is witnessing a significant growth led by various government programs to implement E-Prescribing systems in order to improve quality of healthcare and reduce medication errors. E-Prescribing systems are used in various applications including preparation of complete medication list, data security checks, complete information of formulary and patient historical data.

These advanced features of E-Prescribing are also supporting in growth of E-Prescribing market. Additionally, improved healthcare infrastructure has increased the demand for E-Prescribing system. Moreover, implementation of electronic healthcare records with E-Prescribing system holds immense potential for the growth of E-Prescribing market.

However, high cost of E-Prescribing system and lack of patient privacy and security impede growth of E-Prescribing market. Moreover, lack of high-speed broadband facilities and IT professionals in rural areas are also some of the key restraints for the E-Prescribing market.

Europe holds the largest share in E-Prescribing market. Many eHealth projects in Europe are playing a vital role in the adoption of E-Prescribing system such as European Patient Smart Open Services (epSOS) and Schleswig-Holstein Health Initiative.

However, North America is the fastest growing region in the E-Prescribing market. Increased adoption of E-Prescribing system and improved healthcare infrastructure are major drivers for E-Prescribing market in North America. Moreover, several government initiatives are also promoting the usage of E-Prescribing system such as Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health (HITECH) Act and National Council for Prescription Drugs Program.

In Asia, usage of E-Prescribing system is increasing due to medical infrastructure development and government initiative programs. Growing medical infrastructure has led to improvement in primary healthcare services, village clinics and urban healthcare centers through the adoption of healthcare IT technologies.

The global market of E-Prescribing is segmented as follows:

E-Prescribing Market, By Product Type

Integrated system

Stand-alone system

E-Prescribing Market, By Component

Software

Hardware

Services

E-Prescribing Market, By Delivery Mode

Web-based

On-premise/licensed

Cloud-based

E-Prescribing Market, By Usage Mode

Hand-held device

PC-based

E-Prescribing Market, By End User

Hospital

Office-based physician

