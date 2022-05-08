Tarps Now Releases Definitive Guide to Use of Canvas Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2022-May-08 — /EPR Network/ — Tarps Now® is pleased to announce the release of a new informational circular which details the features and benefits found in the use of Canvas Tarps, as well as the different types of Canvas Tarp products available in the market. The circular also explores and explains why canvas is such a popular choice for both personal and commercial use. Information covered includes:

Waterproof Canvas Tarps – Canvas Tarps are often not only waterproof, but can also be “breathable”, so as to helping prevent condensation that can form underneath the cover and create moisture issues. Waterproof Canvas Tarps are also exceptionally resistant to UV rays, tears, abrasion, and mildew.

Water Resistant Canvas Tarps – Made from heavy duty duck canvas fabric, Water Resistant Canvas Tarps are administered with Canvak, a waxed paraffin treatment that delivers water and moisture resistance help to ensure that your supplies, equipment, and structures are dry and safe.

Fire Retardant Canvas Tarps – Fire Retardant Canvas Tarps help shield from combustible hazards these covers are resistant to UV rays, tears, abrasion, grease, acid, and mildew. Fire Retardant Canvas Tarps undergo testing and meet specific fire standards that include NFPA, CPAI-84, and the California State Fire Marshall.

Painters Tarps / Canvas Drop Cloths –Natural Canvas and Drop Cloth material is extremely reliable for the many jobs especially paint related jobs because of the tight weave of the cloth’s yarns prevents the paint from bleeding through the material.

Duck Canvas Tarps – These all-natural Cotton Duck Canvas Tarps are crafted with only 100 percent untreated cotton threads that are completely neutral creating both strength and breathability. These are ideal for applications in providing industrial equipment covers, dust covers, and long mural canvases.

Awning and Marine Canvas Tarps – The Awning and Marine Canvas Tarps are made with awning and marine grade canvas that is a dyed acrylic fabric to special colors and is 100 percent waterproof. This rather thick 20 Mil (0.020”) material is great for uses with awnings, home entrances, porches, patios, pergolas, docks, and boats along with other areas that require a quite decorative fabric that holds up strongly to the elements.

Canvas Bags – Canvas Bags help contractors such as roofers, plumbers, painters, carpenters, and electricians conveniently carry their work “things” to and from the job. Canvas Bags are created with handles that are configured from high quality seat belt webbing or as cord lock drawstrings that are fitted on the medium-weight versions.

Canvas Fabric by the Yard and Roll – Canvas fabrics include Waterproof Canvas, Natural Duck Canvas, Untreated Natural Canvas, and Fire Retardant Fabric are readily available. Canvas Fabric by the Yard and Roll for your specific need.

