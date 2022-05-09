Cannabidiol Market Prediction To 2028 By Region, Type And Technology

Cannabidiol Industry Overview

The global cannabidiol market size was valued at USD 2.8 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.2% from 2021 to 2028.

Due to its healing properties, the demand for cannabidiol (CBD) for health and wellness purposes is high, which is the major factor driving the market growth. In addition, the rising acceptance and use of products due to government approvals is a major factor expected to boost production for CBD-infused products.

Out of all cannabinoids, cannabidiol is most widely used for therapeutic reasons due to the lack of psychoactive effects. In many medical applications, cannabidiol oil is used, such as anxiety and depression treatment, stress relief, diabetes prevention, pain relief, cancer symptom relief, and inflammation. Due to the increasing adoption of CBD-based products to treat ailments, the global cannabidiol market is anticipated to grow at a lucrative rate over the forecast period.

Increasing awareness of cannabidiol’s therapeutic benefits has influenced a buyer to buy cannabidiol products, regardless of their cost. As these have a greater profit margin, commercial retailers are now focusing on selling cannabis-based products. Numerous health and wellness retailers are offering CBD-based products, such as Rite Aid, CVS Health, and Walgreens Boots Alliance. In addition, CVS Health decides to offer CBD topicals all over its 800 stores and Walgreens Boots Alliance is selling CBD-containing topicals across 1500 of its stores in the U.S.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has caused unprecedented lockdowns all around the world, collapsing daily operations and changing consumer behaviors in nearly every industry. As the response to COVID-19 ramps up, retail stores have shut down. The market started experiencing a shortage in supply due to the nationwide shutdown of transportation and manufacturing in major raw material manufacturing countries, such as China and India. In addition, due to supply chain disruptions in the U.S., the supply of other raw materials has been limited, which is disrupting the manufacturing, and in turn, the supply chain of CBD consumer health products.

On the other hand, the existence of strict regulations and the high cost of cannabidiol products are some of the major factors limiting the growth of the market. In addition, the absence of legalization initiatives in many Asian and African countries is another main factor impeding the market growth.

Cannabidiol Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cannabidiol market based on source type, distribution channel, end-use, and region:

CBD Source Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hemp

Marijuana

CBD Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

B2B

B2C Hospital Pharmacies Online Retail Stores



CBD End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Medical Chronic Pain Mental Disorders Cancer Others

Personal Use

Pharmaceuticals

Wellness Food & Beverages Personal Care & Cosmetics Nutraceuticals Others



CBD Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Market Share Insights

March 2021: Greenheart CBD, an Irish company, developed into the first CBD manufacturer to cast a decentralized financial badge. The badge will assist the company’s boosting and provide badge keepers with cost-effective products.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global cannabidiol market include

ENDOCA

Cannoid, LLC

Medical Marijuana, Inc.

Folium Biosciences

Elixinol

NuLeaf Naturals, LLC

Isodiol International, Inc.

Pharmahemp d.o.o.

