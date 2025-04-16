Thalassemia Market 2030: Strategic Collaborations Shaping the Future

Thalassemia Market Growth & Trends

The global thalassemia market size is expected to be valued at USD 1,430.1 million by 2030, as per a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 7.8% from 2024 to 2030. Increase in demand for a universal cure, rise in awareness about the disease, and technological advancements are likely to increase the adoption of gene therapies.

Thalassemia is a general term for a group of inheritable blood disorders, in which the body produces abnormal hemoglobin, resulting in the destruction of red blood cells. This ultimately leads to anemia. There are two main types of thalassemia: alpha-thalassemia and beta-thalassemia, the latter being more serious. Beta-thalassemia is a common autosomal recessive disorder worldwide and it is relatively rare in the U.S.

Increase in the incidence of thalassemia is anticipated to fuel market growth. Despite technological advancements, the unmet need for a reliable treatment option still exists. Treatment of thalassemia is mostly restricted to regular blood transfusions and iron chelation therapy. Drugs prescribed for thalassemia mostly cure symptoms and side effects such as anemia, iron overload, and vitamin deficiency. However, gene therapy is emerging as a reliable treatment option for the disease.

Prevalence of thalassemia is reported to increase gradually over the years across different regions. This can be attributed to population migration, intermarriages, and genetic and environmental factors prompting the condition and its implications.

Thalassemia Market Report Highlights

The iron chelating drugs segment held the largest revenue share of 52.7% in 2023. Patients with thalassemia often require regular blood transfusions, which can lead to iron overload in the body.

The beta thalassemia held the largest revenue share of 71.2% in 2023. Ongoing advancements in diagnostic techniques and treatment options for beta thalassemia have significantly improved patient outcomes.

North America thalassemia market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 42.8% in 2023.

Thalassemia Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global thalassemia market on the basis of treatment, type, and region:

Thalassemia Treatment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Iron Chelating Drugs

Erythyroid maturation agents

Stem Cell therapy

Others

Thalassemia Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Alpha Thalassemia

Beta Thalassemia

Thalassemia Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific Japan China India Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



