Jason Benson Announces Ongoing Project At The Former Danzig Motel On Chappell Road, Atlanta

Georgia, USA, 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ — Jason Benson, owner of Skyren Concrete Construction, announced they are assisting with the ongoing construction of The 345, which will be City Of Refuge’s second affordable housing project. Formerly known as The Danzig Motel, one of the only Black-owned motels in Atlanta, The 345 will transform the site that’s been abandoned for over 20 years, into a 31-unit community that will primarily serve Black men from Atlanta’s West Side.

Included in the concrete pour, Skyren Concrete will be completing all of the footings, elevator shafts, concrete steps, sidewalks, entrances and the patio for the three-floor housing community.

“We are humbled by the opportunity to help with a project that will positively impact so many deserving men,” said Benson. “To know that my company had a part in constructing the facility that will be the home of so many legitimate second chances, is truly an incredible feeling.”

City Of Refuge is a 23-year-old nonprofit, situated at the heart of Atlanta’s 30314 neighborhood. Originally built by O.T. Bell, The Danzig Motel opened on Chappell Road in 1959. In 1997, the Motel was purchased by the Antioch Baptist Church and renovated as “Matthew’s Place,” a home that served HIV-positive residents. City of Refuge purchased the location in May 2017 and has since completed several pre-development efforts to ready the site for the current construction.

Upon completion, the housing community will be separated by groups of men: floor 1 will be dedicated to Veterans and citizens returning from incarceration, floor 2 will house men overcoming addiction and those with manageable mental health challenges, and floor 3 will serve young men aged 18 to 24 who are committed to furthering their education.

For more information on Skyren Concrete Construction’s partnership with City Of Refuge, please contact Kurt Jensen at (770) 635-7400 or Kurt@SkyrenConcrete.com

About Skyren Concrete Construction

Skyren Concrete Construction began business in April of 2019 when purchased Sa-Fonce Concrete, an industry leading concrete company of over 40 years, established back in 1975. Sa-Fonce, which is now Skyren Concrete Construction, has worked with some of the largest developers, companies and general contractors in the United States. Some of these include Duke-Weeks Construction, Ray Weeks Construction, Beers Construction Company, Judwin Properties, Hess Corporation, IKEA, Hartsfield Jackson Airport, Chelsea Construction, Choate Construction, Marriott International, Raco General Contractors, VCC Construction, Ritz-Carlton and Osborne Construction.