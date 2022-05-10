Intelligent Packaging Market Is Set To Witness A CAGR Of 6.1% During 2022-2032

Rockville, United States, , 2022-May-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Owing to increasing urban lifestyle and global population trends, the demand for ready-to-eat food and packaged, frozen has beheld a significant surge in demand in recent times.

With the supply of exotic fruits and vegetables, meat products, and frozen foods transcending geographical boundaries, the intelligent packaging industry has been focusing on the development of solutions that provide maximum food security while maintaining nutritional value at competitive prices. As a result, the Intelligent Packaging Market is set to witness a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2031.

With a multi-disciplinary approach, Fact.MR elaborates an extensive analysis of the historical, current and future outlook of the global Intelligent Packaging Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. Our highly dedicated professionals have inputted critical and accurate insights associated with every industry, and region by doing thorough primary and secondary research.

We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Intelligent Packaging Market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Intelligent Packaging Market and its classification.

Who are the Key Manufacturers of Intelligent Packaging Market?

Some of the leading manufacturers of intelligent packaging market are

PakSence

3M

American Thermal Instruments

TemTime Corporation

Avery Dennison

R.R Donnelly Son’s & Company

BASF SE

Stora Enso

International Paper

Thin Film Electronics ASA

Smartrac N.V.

Huhtamki Group among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

