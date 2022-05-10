Beijer Electronics X2 Base v2 HMI Panels Receives 2021 Product Innovation Award by Lucintel

Dallas, March 11, 2022 — Based on recent research on the HMI market, Lucintel is pleased to announce Beijer Electronics X2 Base v2 HMI Panels as the recipient of the “2021 Product Innovation Award in the HMI Market.” Lucintel chose Beijer Electronics for this award because of its novel product, which combines IP65 corrosion resistant plastic housing along with the full version of the iX software with power efficient ARM8 processors, wide screen format and ensures -10°C to +50°C operating temperature range. Thus, it provides a cost-effective as well as advanced HMI solution for small to medium industrial applications.

Beijer Electronics X2 Base v2 HMI Panels comes in 5, 7 and 10 inches and 7, 10 and 15 inches high-performance versions. It provides wide screen format, designed to succeed the traditional 4:3 square aspect ratio. Its corrosion resistant plastic housing makes it resistant to direct rain, snow or wash-downs, dirt, grime and dust, whereas its power efficient ARM8 processors ensures strong performance for small and medium sized industrial applications. Its iX software combines top-class vector graphics and easy-to-use functions to deliver reliable operation, and almost limitless connectivity to user’s other equipment.

Beijer Electronics X2 Base v2 HMI Panels are now IIoT ready by standard and fully prepared to enable user to move its machine data to the cloud. It comes with a two-year standard warranty for all operator panels in the X2 series. Thus, it ensures improved performance, more display sizes and an additional range of high-performance X2 base v2 HMIs.

Lucintel’s awards in innovation and industry excellence recognize outstanding achievements and latest endeavors by companies in various industries, identifying the most successful, innovative, and forward-thinking companies and products in business today. Lucintel awards are based on systematic and detailed research on the relevant markets to identify and recognize the most successful recent innovations. These initiatives enable companies to demonstrate high levels of industry impact and benefits to end users. To know more contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link helpdesk@lucintel.com

About Lucintel

Lucintel, a premier market research and management consulting firm based in Dallas, Texas, has served over 1,000 clients for over 20 years. With our in-depth analysis and sage advice, Lucintel offers solutions for your growth through game changing ideas and analysis of robust markets and unmet needs. Lucintel has been quoted in esteemed publications, including The Wall Street Journal, ZACKS, and The Financial Times.For further information, visit www.lucintel.com.

About Beijer Electronics

Beijer Electronics is based in Sweden and it is a multinational and cross-industry innovator, which connects people and technologies to optimize processes for business-critical applications. Beijer Electronics product portfolio includes human machine interface terminals and automation software for multiple applications. Beijer Electronics X2 Base v2 HMI Panels are the most advanced HMI solutions that ensures improved performance, as shown in www.beijerelectronics.com/en/Products/Operator___panels/X2___base. Company’s aim is to enhance its customer’s operations by emphasizing on efficiency, reliable operation, and IT Security. For further information, visit www07.beijerelectronics.com/.

