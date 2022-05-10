Lucintel Forecasts Polyolefin Fiber Market to Reach $21.3 Billion by 2026

According to the recent study the polyolefin fiber market is projected to reach an estimated $21.3 billion by 2026 from $14.2 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2026. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increasing demand for metallocene based polyolefin fiber due to its unique grades and the increasing use of hygiene products.

Browse 189 figures / charts and 172 tables in this 257 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in polyolefin fiber market by polymer type (metallocene and others), application (staple fiber and continuous yarn), process (melt blown, spun-bond, filament extrusion and others), end use (hygiene and mask, filtration, medical/surgical, consumer goods, industrial and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World).

Based on application, the polyolefin fiber market is segmented into staple fiber and continuous yarn. Lucintel forecasts that the continuous yarn is expected to witness the largest segment over the forecast period because of its various properties like excellent uniformity and excellent strength properties it is increasingly used in different end use industries, such as hygiene and mask, filtration, and medical/surgical.

Based on end use, the hygiene and mask segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is also expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to the precautionary measures of corona virus the sales of non-woven mask, gloves, gowns, and other protective wears has increased.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to the increasing use of hygiene products driven by the COVID-19 pandemic and growing industrial activities in the developing countries like China and India.

Major players of polyolefin fiber market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. 3M, Honeywell International, Belgian Fiber SA, DSM, Indorama Ventures and Sinopec are among the major polyolefin fiber providers.

