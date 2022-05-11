Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Growth Analysis and Trends Forecast till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 11, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Point-of-Sale Terminals Industry Overview

The global point-of-sale terminals market size was valued at USD 85.16 billion in 2021 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% from 2022 to 2030.

In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted the overall market growth due to supply chain disruption and end-user revenue loss. Nevertheless, as the severity of the virus subsided, several end-use industries were seen moving towards cashless and contactless payments.

As a result, increased usage of contactless payments has encouraged the adoption of mobile POS (mPOS) terminals in order to accept contactless payments directly through customers’ smartphones. The growing prominence of mobile POS terminals has provided avenues for market growth. The ease of use and improved Return on Investment (ROI) offered by these systems has favorably impacted the market. Also, the rising need for employee and customer management, inventory tracking, and online & in-store sale unification through tablets has boosted product adoption.

The surge in demand for affordable wireless communication technologies has increased the demand for POS terminals. POS systems utilize wireless devices to facilitate payments for services or products. The use of wireless technology can streamline various processes, from rental cabs to restaurants. Companies in the hospitality and retail sectors use POS terminals for payments and additional operational tasks, such as inventory management, sales tracking, and accounting. For instance, bars, restaurants, and foodservice providers rely highly on POS technology to track sales, operations, products, and inventory.

The rise of the modern drive-thru is one of the prominent factors influencing the growth of POS terminals. Many companies have started adopting POS systems to connect their drive-thru line, kitchen, and back-office operations for a smooth order and delivery process. For instance, fast-casual brands, such as Chipotle, Panera, and Starbucks, have added drive-thru components to some of their drive-thru locations. Moreover, benefits offered by modern drive-thrus, such as increased convenience, have resulted in an improved customer experience. This, in turn, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the POS terminals market.

However, POS systems are challenging to secure, owing to their role and exposed location across the network. These systems handle critical information and are required to be managed from remote areas. Therefore, a substantial impact of POS breaches is the possibility of identity threats. These victims can encounter damaged credit standing, financial loss, and fraudulent purchases. Hence, compensating controls to manage the data flow is expected to improve

POS security. For instance, VeriFone’s VeriShield is an example of provisional power for transmitting data between different parts of the POS systems.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the growth of this market slowed down due to social distancing and lockdown restrictions. As a result, many end-use verticals suffered losses, eventually hindering the demand for new fixed POS terminals in 2020. Nevertheless, as the severity of the pandemic has mellowed due to a dip in positive cases and vaccination drives, countries across the globe have eased out restrictions and have started operating as usual. Moreover, the COVID-19 pandemic has triggered a shift in consumer habits, resulting in a surge in demand for digital menu boards, artificial intelligence, and the expansion of drive-thrus into dual lanes for increased convenience. Owing to this, the hospitality, restaurant, and entertainment sectors are likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period.

Point-of-Sale Terminals Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point-of-sale terminal market on the basis of product, component, deployment, end use, and region

Point-of-Sale Terminal Product Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Fixed Kiosks Others Mobile Tablet Others Point-of-Sale Terminal Component Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) IT Hardware Software Services Point-of-Sale Terminal Deployment Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Cloud On-premise Point-of-Sale Terminal End-use Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) Restaurants FSR Fine Dine Casual Dine QSR Drive-Thru Others Institutional Fast Casual Drive-Thru Others Others Retail Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Gas Stations Others Hospitality Spas Hotels Resorts Healthcare Pharmacies Others Warehouse Entertainment Cruise Lines/Ships Cinemas Casinos Golf Clubs Stadiums Amusement Parks Others Point-of-Sale Terminal Regional Outlook (Revenue; USD Billion; 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

January 2022: Xenial, Inc. launched a development for Xenial Cloud POS, named 3.6 Xenial Ordering. This cloud POS offers seamless process workflow, user experience, and infrastructure updates and improvements for this developed version of Xenial Ordering UI and API.

September 2021: Elo Touch Solutions, Inc. partnered with CERTIFY Health to offer a patient self-service solution. This partnership integrated Elo’s All-in-One touchscreen computers along with a cloud-based interface, healthcare providers, and institutions by CERTIFY Care’s which can optimize patient registering workflows.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the point-of-sale terminals market include

Acrelec

AURES Group

Elo Touch Solutions

HM Electronics, Inc.

Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P.

NCR Corporation

Oracle Corporation

Presto

Qu Inc.

Quail Digital

Revel Systems

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Corporation

TouchBistro Inc.

Xenial, Inc

