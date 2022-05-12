CDE Asia appoints New Dealer for Maharashtra

Maharashtra, India, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — As a part of the business expansion strategy, CDE Asia has recently appointed Trio Industrial Suppliers Pvt. Ltd.as its dealer to extend its reach in Maharashtra. Trio is a leading service provider in the areas of concrete mixing, concrete batching plant, construction service, transit mixer, concrete & stone crusher.

With headquarters in Pune and branch offices in Nasik & Ahmednagar, Trio will strengthen CDE Asia’s presence and assure an influx of potential customers across the territory of Maharashtra. Furthermore, its sales engineers positioned at Solapur, Mumbai & Ahmednagar will aid client retention & exploration of new business opportunities.

Trio’s directors, Mr. Tushar S. Mahajani and Mr. Ravindra G. Akolkar, with their vast experience, have an excellent understanding of construction & earthmoving industry and a strong relationship with all the major NBFCs & private banks. Their customer portfolio includes players from mining, infrastructure, real estate, and cement industries. Moreover, they have a trained manpower in all three disciplines of sales, service and spares which will enable CDE Asia in extending its already formidable presence into the booming construction market of Maharashtra.

Mr. Neeraj Jain, Vice President Sales, CDE Asia, said, “We have assessed our association with Trio Industrial Suppliers to be mutually beneficial. Trio has impressive experience in serving prestigious clients in construction and mining industry and we expect to be highly benefitted from their industry knowledge and valuable resources in terms of manpower, technology, and services. We are delighted to welcome them to the CDE Asia family!”

Commenting on the appointment, Mr. Tushar S. Mahajani said, “We are extremely pleased to be a part of CDE Asia’s value chain, and appreciate their trust in our capabilities, resources, and industry links. As an authorized dealer, we hope to contribute to CDE Asia’s vision by expanding their footprint into the Maharashtra market by leveraging our expertise and considerable industry experience.”

We heartily congratulate Trio Industrial Suppliers Pvt. Ltd, and welcome them into our network.

For more information about this content please visit us : https://cdeasia.com/news/2022/may/cde-asia-appoints-new-dealer-for-maharashtra .

=========================================================================

Company Name: CDE Asia

Address: Ecospace Business Park Block 4A/Floor 6, Action Area II New Town Rajarhat Kolkata 700 160 India

Phone: +91 33 3029 3800

Fax: +91 33 3029 3802

Url: https://cdeasia.com/

Email : info@cdeasia.com