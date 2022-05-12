Securing the data movement to be the unique selling point of Anaesthetics Delivery Pens Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

AI-backed computer algorithms (more of sophisticated algorithms), better known as chatbots, are capable of conducting meaningful conversations (human-like) through option-based, textual, or voice-based input. The basic advantage of these chatbots would be smooth sailing on the part of patients in spite healthcare personnel being out of reach at times (due to factors like non-operation hours, disaster-induced overloads over the calls, and likewise). This would result in cutting down on long hours of drug approvals through the US FDA. This would be the functioning of Anaesthetics Delivery Pens Market in the next 10 years.

According to the latest research by Persistence Market Research, anaesthetic delivery pens market is set to witness 10.5% growth during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. This strong growth will be experienced due to the technological advancement and rise in dental procedures. Thus, anaesthetics delivery pens market is estimated to experience significant growth at a high CAGR.

Delivery of anaesthesia in order to control the pain while carrying out dental procedure is of utmost importance. Therefore, various new delivery systems for local anaesthesia in dentistry is introduced. Some of these include computer controlled local anaesthetic delivery systems, jet injectors and intra-osseous anaesthesia systems (eg. anaesthesia delivery pens).

Technological advancement that ensures better delivery and reduced pain is the primary factor driving the demand of anaesthetics delivery pens. For instance, Sleeper One anaesthesia pen manufactured by Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd. delivers the anaesthetics into the tissues drop by drop, without pain. It simplifies the delivery anaesthetics into dense tissues without muscular effort. Thus, reducing the post-operative injection pain.

Another factor contributing towards the growth of anaesthetics delivery pens is the increasing incidence of dental diseases and the rise in treatment seeking rate among the population. According to CDC, in 2018, 50 percent of the U.S. population, aged 30 and over had advanced form of periodontal disease, or gum disease.

Anaesthetics delivery pens have many advantages over the conventional anaesthetics delivery pens. Conventional syringes do not allow perfect control of flow rate, and injections into dense tissues like palate needs adequate pressure which is difficult with conventional syringes. While anaesthetics delivery pens deliver local anaesthetic solutions at a constant rate and slower speed to avoid causing discomfort to the patient.

According to a study, 96% of dentists that were tested and received a palatal injection, and preferred the electronic syringe over the manual one. The anaesthetics delivery pens also have a feature where in the speed at which anaesthesia will be given can be controlled and set according to the need and preference of the dentist. Thus, these advantages are expected to drive the sales of anaesthetics delivery pens.

U.S. and Canada will be the dominant players in the anaesthetics delivery pens market. This is due to the presence of dominant players in this region. Moreover, the availability of technologically advanced products in this region is also expected to contribute towards the growth of anaesthetics.

Additionally, the rising prevalence of dental diseases in the population in these countries that is leading to a rise in dental visits by patients is also expected to propel the sales of anaesthetics delivery pens market in these countries. According to CDC, 64.9% of adult aged 18 and over visited a dentist in U.S. in 2019.

In order to meet the growing demand as a result of growing population in the region, the EU is continuously focusing on expanding its healthcare sector. The growing geriatric population in the region is the major factor contributing towards the growth of anaesthetics delivery pens sales in the regions. This can be attributed towards larger number of geriatric population facing dental problems as compared to the younger population. Moreover, the presence of key players that launch innovative products in the region is also contributing towards the growth of anaesthetics delivery pens market.

Some of the key players operating in the anaesthetics delivery pens market includes,

Dentalhitec

Swallow Dental Supplies Ltd.

Septodont

Manufacturers in the market are focusing on carrying out various activities such as product launches, acquisitions and mergers, partnerships, etc. in order to secure strong position in the market. For instance, in November 2018, Septodont launched Dentapen electronic syringe for dental anaesthesia.

Key Segments

By Product Type

Electronic Anaesthetics Delivery Pens

Battery Induced Anaesthetics Delivery Pens

By End User

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Dental Academic and Research Institutes

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa

