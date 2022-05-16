Miscarriage Testing Market To Grow On A Stellar Note Amidst Innovation

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Miscarriage Testing Market is expected to stimulate at a good rate In Upcoming Years. Virtual consultations are among the ongoing trends. They mitigate the spreading of contagious ailments, thereby facilitating better efficiency. The gap regarding the demand-supply ratio could also be bridged this way. With this practice being followed, the developing economies would benefit better, as the cost to commute could be curtailed.

Miscarriage testing also known as a product of conception testing, are the pre-birth testing to detect the chances of miscarriage or spontaneous or unplanned of fetus expulsion from the womb. The symptoms include fluid or blood from the vagina and abdomen cramps or pain. It happens in the first trimester of pregnancy, earlier of 20 weeks.

Miscarriage testing has indicated several abnormalities that probably lead to this phenomenon including the chromosomal abnormalities in the first trimester, also analysis of the recurrent miscarriage history, antibodies, abnormal uterine, hormone, infections, metabolic diseases, drug abuse, maternal age and many more.

The identification of the above underlined critical factors with the help of the miscarriage testing helps to curb the chances of miscarriage. Miscarriage testing diagnosis includes techniques such as examination of ultrasound, cytogenic factors, antiphospholipid syndrome, hormonal abnormality, beta human chorionic gonadotropin (HCG), recurring miscarriage history and physical examination.

The global miscarriage testing market is expected to grow lucratively, fuelled by the advancing research and medical technology, rising cases of miscarriages and government aid. Coronavirus epidemic jolted the global economy and has claimed many lives.

Coronavirus–positive pregnant women in their third trimester have resulted in fetal-distress, stillbirth and placental infection. Therefore, this has pushed the global miscarriage testing market to grow its spans to avoid any possible risk miscarriages due to coronavirus.

The growth of the global miscarriage testing market is driven by the increasing cases of miscarriage due to the cytogenetic factors, alcohol and smoking addiction, increased uses of birth-control pills, uterine abnormality, infections, hormonal disruptions, maternal age and metabolic disorders such as thyroid and diabetes.

The escalating research and healthcare expenditure, and key players are further fuelling the market. The government have special policies for the miscarriage testing and pregnancy care, along with reimbursement policies. However, the global miscarriage testing market growth is restrained by the lack of awareness, high expenses, and immense bleeding during the testing.

Although, the global miscarriage testing market is overall expected to grow further in future with the advancing research and healthcare, and government favorable policies and reimbursements.

Miscarriage Testing Market: Segmentation

By test type Cytogenic analysis (Karyotyping, Chorionic villi (CV) sampling)

Chromosomal microarray-based analysis (CMA) (SNP analysis)

Pelvic Ultrasonography (Hysteroscopy, Laparoscopy, 3D scan)

Blood Test (Antiphospholipid syndrome (APS), Thrombophilia)

Others (hormones, metabolic abnormalities, male factor) By end-user Obstetrician and Gynecologists Center

Hospitals

Endocrinologist

Specialty Clinics

The global miscarriage testing market is expected to grow lucratively with the rising cases of miscarriages, advancing healthcare and research, and government policies.

By test type, the cytogenic analysis dominates the miscarriage testing market for being the primary stage analysis in majority miscarriages i.e. sporadic miscarriage. By end-user, the obstetrician and gynecologist center holds the dominating revenue of end-users of miscarriage testing due to their advanced and convenient services.

North America leads the global miscarriage testing market, driven by the high prevalence of miscarriage, rising awareness, advanced diagnostics, healthcare expenditure and research. Europe holds the second largest global miscarriage testing market with its advanced technology and healthcare expenditure.

Asia-Pacific is the emerging miscarriage testing market, driven by the massive population and increasing cases of miscarriages, progressing healthcare and researches. Also, government support programs and reimbursement policies are fuelling the market.

Latin America miscarriage testing market is growing gradually with the frequent miscarriage cases, improving research and healthcare facilities are further supporting the market growth. Middle East & Africa miscarriage testing market is least lucrative due to the underdeveloped healthcare infrastructure and lack of awareness.

The key players of the global miscarriage testing market include Igenomix, Integrated Genetics, Quest Diagnostics, MedlinePlus, Natera, Genomic diagnostics, Leeds Genetic Laboratory and others.

