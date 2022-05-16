The Bone Fixation Devices Market to witness a steadfast growth backed by digital transformation

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

The Bone Fixation Devices Market is expected to grow on an irreversible note in the next 10 years. The future scenario would be data-driven healthcare. This would, in turn, widen the potential for enhancing treatment options. With interoperability taking the centre stage, program participants could access app blueprints, data templates, and security tools. Thus, the big data cloud would turn out to be kinetic. This would result in an upswing in the healthcare vertical going forward.

Strong growth of traditional compatible materials like stainless steel and titanium used in different internal fixation devices, which shows strong and durable character, fixed choices of different materials like cobalt and chromium is also available in particular products.

Internal fixation devices provides a shorter hospital stay according to its procedure, also reduces the incidence of nonunion and malunion which are forms of improper healing of broken bones which promotes the acceptance of bone internal fixation devices.

While some attention has focused on the prospect that cancer could develop near a long-term implant, there is little indication documenting the risk but with much probability. Further, the continuous growing orthopedic market, rising geriatric population, increasing public awareness and continuous R&D also supports the market.

Various key developments such as product advancements and launches, mergers and acquisitions by the bone fixation devices manufacturers are fuelling the growth of bone fixation devices market. However, stringent regulations may obstruct the growth of bone fixation market. In addition, high cost of certain bone fracture surgeries and inadequate reimbursement policies for bone fixation may also hamper the growth of global bone fixation devices market.

Bone Void Fillers market: Segmentation

By Key Product Type: Internal Fixation Devices Component Pins Wires Plates Screws

External Fixation Devices Tubular Circular Hybrid By component Pins Pin clamps Rings Connecting rods

By Material type Stainless-steel

Titanium

Others By Patient Anatomy Type: Upper Extremity

Lower Extremity

Others By End Users: Hospitals

Specialized Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

The bone fixation devices market is filled with novel materials claiming their properties to process treatment of bone fractures.

Geographically, the market for Bone Void Fillers can be segmented into six regions – North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China, Middle East & Africa and China. North America dominates the global bone fixation devices market owing to the advanced bone fixation procedures in the region and favorable reimbursement scenario.

Europe represents the next leading market with Germany, Italy, U.K. and France holding the major share of bone fixation devices market. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to represent a high growth rate in the coming years due to the increasing public awareness, improving access to healthcare facilities and rising healthcare infrastructure with rise in population observed there’s a greater probable chance for traumatic cases.

MEA represents the least market share globally in the bone fixation devices market and is projected to observe change due to healthcare advancements. China holds a major share of domestic players which restricts the market from growing globally, but provides a fair forecast share in coming years.

Some major key players of bone fixation devices market include Zimmer Biomet, Medtronic, Arthrex Inc., DePuy Synthes, Stryker, Atlantic Surgical, Treu Instrumente, Orthofix, Integra Life Science, Bonesupport AB, Osteomed, Wright Medical and others.

