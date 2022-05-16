Smart vertical software’s to make an entry to the DNA Library Preparation Market

New York, United States, 2022-May-16 — /EPR Network/ —

Nanotech has already made inroads to the healthcare vertical. Scientists, by the end of the year 2021, did create xenobots (tiny organic robots) that are capable of self-replicating. Nanotech involves usage of nanoscale objects and materials like biocompatible nanomaterials, nanorobots, or even nanoelectric devices to serve exclusive medical purposes like diagnosing/treating living organisms. The DNA Library Preparation Market would go nano ways in the next 10 years.

DNA library preparation is the initial step of next-generation sequencing (NGS). In DNA library preparation, DNA is extracted from the cell and then fragmented. This DNA sequence is then ligated and converted into a library containing other specific sequences for the next-generation sequencing platform.

DNA library preparation process is simplified with the help of preparation kits due to its ability to perform DNA fragmentation process. DNA library preparation protocol has a major role in obtaining results of next-generation sequencing. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are between 5,000 – 8,000 rare diseases across the globe majority of which comprises genetic disorders affecting 400 million people.

The spread of coronavirus has led to delay of research and development activities among biopharmaceutical companies in DNA library preparation market due to the shift of focus on developing Covid-19 cure. Covid-19 has led to lockdown in several countries delaying manufacturing activities of DNA library preparation kits market. There has been observed supply chain disruption due to restrictions laid on trading across borders by various countries.

Increasing prevalence of genetic disorders is expected to drive DNA library preparation market growth during the forecast period. Advancement in genetic engineering technology will lead to an exponential rise in demand for DNA library preparation market.

The rise in demand for genomes in personalized medicine and clinical diagnosis will boost DNA library preparation market. Increasing healthcare spending propels DNA library preparation market growth. The increasing number of cancer cases and infectious disorders leads to a rise in demand for DNA library preparation market. Increasing research and development activities in genomic medicine is expected to fuel DNA library preparation market growth.

For instance, Swift Biosciences Inc., a leading market player for DNA library preparation market kits has announced the release of Swift Amplicon SARS-CoV-2 research panel which targets full viral genome in a single reaction. Cost constraints of next-generation sequencing are expected to hinder DNA library preparation market growth.

Less number of high complexity genetic centre challenges the growth of DNA library preparation market. Ethical restrictions for DNA library preparation can hinders market growth.

DNA Library Preparation Market: Segmentation

Based on the technique Single-molecule real-time method

Ion semiconductor sequencing method

Nanopore sequencing method

Sequencing by synthesis method Based on the application Diagnostics Oncology Infectious Disease Reproductive Disorders Others

Drug discovery

Forensic testing

Animal research

Others Based on the end-users Biopharmaceutical companies

Academic & research institutes

Contract research organizations

Clinical laboratories

Others

Single-molecule real-time and nanopore sequencing methods hold a major revenue share of DNA library preparation kits. Based on application, the diagnostics segment generates the highest revenue for DNA library preparation market.

Whereas, drug discovery segment is expected to observe a significant rise with increasing research and development activities in DNA library preparation market. Biopharmaceutical companies are the largest end-users of DNA library preparation market followed by academic & research institutes.

North America is expected to dominate the DNA library preparation market during the forecast period due to increased rate of investments towards research in genomic medicine. Europe is the second leading region with the availability of advanced diagnostic technology and improved healthcare infrastructure for DNA library preparation market growth.

Asia-Pacific is expected to observe a significant growth in DNA library preparation market with the increasing prevalence of genetic disorders in the region. Whereas, the Middle East and Africa are untapped regions for DNA library preparation market due to poor economic conditions and less healthcare spending.

Major players in the DNA library preparation market F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Agilent Technologies, Swift Biosciences Inc., Merck KGaA, Hamilton Company, Illumina, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Genomatix GmbH, Aurora Biomed Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Promega Corporation, Danaher Corporation, Eppendorf AG, New England Biolabs, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Tecan Group, Myriad Genetics, and others.

