Defoamers Market to Grow at Steady Rate till 2030

San Francisco, California , USA, May 24, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Defoamers Industry Overview

The global defoamers market size was valued at USD 3.26 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.0% from 2022 to 2030.

The market growth is attributed to the increasing usage of the product in numerous agrochemicals, including pesticides and fertilizers, and significant growth in the infrastructure of water treatment. The product plays a significant role in minimizing the carbon footprint caused by manufacturers and end-users, which is likely to propel the demand for low VOC solvent-free defoamers. Manufacturers are focusing on the usage of bio-based and sustainable raw materials instead of petro-based variants. Producers, on the other hand, are focusing on the development of modified and high-performance silicone compounds to enhance product performance.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Defoamers Market

The product is widely used in water treatment infrastructure by municipal and industrial wastewater streams, which helps in the reduction of pump cavitations, prevention of loss due to overflow, and improvement of sanitation and safety. Hence, defoamers optimize the sludge dewatering process and can facilitate floatation, thickening, filtration, clarification, and processes.

The product is manufactured using raw materials such as silicone compounds, vegetable oil, mineral oil, ethylene glycol, wax, and propylene glycol. Silicone compounds used in defoamers production include siloxane, silicone glycols, and silicone fluids. SiVance, LLC, Wacker Chemie AG, and Bluestar Silicones International are the major suppliers of silicone compounds to defoamers producers.

Regulatory organizations such as the U.S. FDA, the U.S. EPA, the USDA, and the European Commission have specified the usage limits of various components in the product formulation. Manufacturers thrive to meet the stringent regulatory standards, which leads to the high cost of production and quality control. Technological advancement in the product development process is expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future. Polydimethylsiloxane (PDMS) is the key raw material used in the production process. Manufacturers are focusing on research and innovation to synthesize modified and advanced molecules of PDMS to improve product performance.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Paints, Coatings & Printing Inks Industry Research Reports.

Zinc Oxide Market – The global zinc oxide market size was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030.

The global zinc oxide market size was valued at USD 4.43 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.9% from 2022 to 2030. Automotive Wrap Films Market – The global automotive wrap films market size was valued at USD 4.76 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 22.2% from 2022 to 2030.

Defoamers Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global defoamers market based on product, application, and region:

Defoamers Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Water-based Oil-based Silicone-based Others

Defoamers Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) Pulp & Paper Coatings Agrochemicals Water Treatment Food & Beverages Others

Defoamers Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030) North America Europe Asia Pacific Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Market Share Insights

April 2022: At American Coatings Show (ACS) 2022, Clariant is prioritizing sustainability Beyond Color to support the creation of more sustainable innovations for industrial and consumer coatings products.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the Defoamers market include

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc.

Ashland Inc.

Dow Corning Corporation

Evonik Industries AG

BASF SE

Elementis Plc

Clariant AG

Eastman Chemical Company

Order a free sample PDF of the Defoamers Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter