MEA and Latin America is the less attractive region for spine augmentation systems market owing to the low availability of medical facilities in this region. China, India, Brazil, and Russia are the emerging countries for spine augmentation systems market.
The cement is injected into the cavity created by spine augmentation systems in order to stabilize the fracture. Spine augmentation systems are used to perform a different type of surgical procedures such as vertebroplasty, balloon kyphoplasty, and others.
Some of the key players found across the value chain of spine augmentation systems are Johnson and Johnson, Stryker Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Ackermann Instrumente, Joline, Laurane Medical, Amendia, Biopsybell, BM Korea, CLARIANCE, Maxxspine, Globus Medical Inc., Alphatec Spine, IMEDICOM, and others.