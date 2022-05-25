Demand For Managed Network Services Will Be Increased for Optimized Operations And Virtual Security in 2021-2031

Managed Network Services Sales are Driven by Increased Demand for Optimized Operational Workflows & Virtual Security during 2021-2031

The global market for managed security services is anticipated to witness robust growth, reaching US$ 130 Bn in value by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. By 2021-end, a valuation of US$ 60.4 Bn is projected for the industry. The market is poised to surge more than 2x in the forthcoming decade, with demand for managed security services to be most prominent.

Prominent Key players of the Managed Network Services market survey report:

  • Accenture Plc
  • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
  • AT&T Inc.
  • CenturyLink Inc.
  • Cisco Systems Inc.
  • Ericsson
  • GTT Communications Inc.
  • HCL Technologies Ltd.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company
  • Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
  • International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Key Segments Covered

  • Service Type
    • Managed Voice Network Services
    • Managed VPN Services
    • Managed Network Security Services
    • Managed Network Conferencing Services
    • Managed WAN/SD WAN Services
  • Enterprise Type
    • MNS for Small Enterprises
    • MNS for Medium Enterprises
    • MNS for Large Enterprises
  • End Use Vertical
    • MNS for Banking & Securities
    • MNS for Insurance
      • Health Insurance (Payer)
      • Insurance (Other than Health)
    • MNS for Communication, Media & Services
      • Entertainment
      • Publishing and Advertising
      • Broadcasting and Cable
      • Telecommunications
      • Other Business, Technical and Consumer Services
      • IT Services & Software
    • MNS for Healthcare Providers
      • Physician
      • Hospitals
    • MNS for Manufacturing & Natural Resources
      • Automotive
      • Consumer Nondurable Products
      • Energy Resources & Processing
      • Heavy Industry
      • IT Hardware
      • Life Sciences and Healthcare Products
      • Natural Resources & Materials
    • MNS for Retail
      • General Retailers
      • Grocery
      • Restaurants and Hotels
      • Specialty Retailers
    • MNS for Wholesale Trade
    • MNS for Transportation
    • MNS for Transport
      • Motor Freight
      • Pipelines
      • Rail & Water
      • Warehousing, Couriers and Support Services
    • MNS for Utilities
    • MNS for Education
    • MNS for Government

The insights for each vendor consists of:

  • Company profile
  • SWOT analysis
  • Main market information
  • Market share
  • Revenue, pricing and gross margin

What insights does the Managed Network Services Market report provide to the readers?

  • Managed Network Services fragmentation on the basis of product type, end use, and region.
  • Comprehensive assessment of upstream starting materials, downstream demand, and present market landscape.
  • Collaborations, R&D projects, acquisitions, and product launches of each Managed Network Services player.
  • Various regulations imposed by the governments on the consumption of Managed Network Services in detail.
  • Impact of modern technologies, such as big data & analytics, artificial intelligence, and social media platforms on the global Managed Network Services.

The report covers following Managed Network Services Market insights and assessment that are helpful for all participants involved in the Managed Network Services market:

  • Data on recently introduced regulations and their impact on key industries and on demand in Managed Network Services
  • Latest industry Analysis on Managed Network Services Market, with key analysis of market drivers, trends, and influencing factors
  • Key trends Analysis of Managed Network Services Market and changing consumer preferences in major industries.
  • Changing Managed Network Services demand and consumption of diverse products
  • Major trends underlining funding by key investors in numerous countries
  • New investment opportunities in diverse technology and product or service types
  • Comprehensive data and Competitive analysis of Managed Network Services major players
  • Managed Network Services Market sales in US will grow at a steady pace, driven by growing consumer confidence and economic recovery
  • Managed Network Services demand forecast in Europe remains stable, as many countries such as UK, France, and Germany focus on boosting growth

Questionnaire answered in the Managed Network Services Market report include:

  • How the market for Managed Network Services has grown?
  • What is the present and future outlook of the global Managed Network Services on the basis of region?
  • What are the challenges and opportunities for the Managed Network Services?
  • Why the consumption of Managed Network Services highest in region?
  • In which year segment is expected to overtake segment?

