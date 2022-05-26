Hawk Volkswagen Is the Top Volkswagen Dealership in Illinois

Joliet, Illinois, 2022-May-26 — /EPR Network/ — Hawk Volkswagen is pleased to announce they have been named the top Volkswagen dealership in Illinois for six years in a row. They carry a vast selection of the newest Volkswagen models, along with various used makes and models, to ensure their customers can find the perfect solution to meet their needs and budgets.

When individuals turn to Hawk Volkswagen for their next vehicle, they will work with an experienced salesperson who doesn’t use high-pressure tactics to convince customers to buy the most expensive vehicle on the log. They will work closely with customers to determine what type of vehicle they want and how much they can afford. They then recommend the appropriate vehicles on their lot to ensure every customer gets just what they need.

Hawk Volkswagen prides themselves on providing their customers with the highest level of customer support. Whether individuals are looking for a new vehicle or need service for their current vehicle, their team is standing by to give individuals the assistance they require.

Anyone interested in learning about why they are the top Volkswagen dealership in Illinois can find out more by visiting the Hawk Volkswagen website or by calling 1-815-741-1100.

About Hawk Volkswagen: Hawk Volkswagen is a full-service Volkswagen dealership that strives to help individuals get the new Volkswagen or the right used vehicle to best suit their needs. They strive to give every customer the best experience possible when buying a vehicle. Their service team can provide all the maintenance and repairs required to keep vehicles operating at peak efficiency.

