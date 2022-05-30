USAII™ conducts International Scholarship Exam 2022 to award 100% scholarship for Students

Stamford, CT,2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —The world-renowned artificial intelligence certification provider, United States Artificial Intelligence Institute (USAII™) will conduct International Scholarship Exam 2022 on June 18, 19, 25, and 26, this year. According to USAII™, this is a students-only exam that will be conducted across the globe to help them fast-track their AI learning and develop an employment-ready knowledge and career. USAII™ also plans to provide a 100 percent scholarship for students who excel in the International Scholarship Exam 2022.

Artificial Intelligence is an evolving technology and is yet to reach its potential as a lot of reports suggest. However, according to a recent report by IBM’s Global AI Adoption Index 2022, the global AI adoption grew steadily and now is 35 percent, a four-point increase from 2021. Businesses are now thinking about automating their business processes for better growth and quality. More than 44% of businesses are planning to automate their processes or adopt AI in various forms, IBM says. This further gives way for better-skilled professionals in AI. Talent.com, a leading recruiting company has reported the average salary of an AI professional to be US $140,000, which is way higher if compared to a traditional IT professional. According to World Economic Forum, there will be 97 million new jobs created for AI professionals, especially AI and Machine Learning Specialists. However, due to the current 90 percent skill gap in AI, hiring skilled professionals is a huge concern for businesses worldwide.

USAII™ believes skill gaps can only be reduced through providing the right set of industry-relevant knowledge and developing professionals who specialize in the current and future tech. The International Scholarship Exam is a pre-qualifying test to win a 100 percent scholarship for the USAII’s distinguished AI certification – Certified Artificial Intelligence Engineer (CAIE™). Students from any discipline and who will be completing their Bachelor’s or Master’s in 2022 and 2023, can apply for ISE 2022. USAII™ says, if any student falls under the top 5 percentile in his/her region, he/she will get a chance to win a 100 percent scholarship on the program fee of CAIE™ – maximum participation from any region could increase the chance of winning.

“Universities and colleges should let their students know about the opportunity to win a 100 percent scholarship on our distinguished beginner-level AI certification, CAIE™. Students participating in the exam can brush up their AI knowledge and appear for the elementary-level ISE exam.” – says the marketing team from USAII™.

