Cell-free Protein Expression Market 2022 Global Key Vendors Analysis, Revenue, Trends & Forecast to 2031 at a CAGR of 6.2%

New York, United States, 2022-May-30 — /EPR Network/ —

The Cell-free Protein Expression Market is slated to grow at a gracious rate of 6.2%, reaching US$ 409 Mn by the year 2032. With value-oriented approach being the need of the hour, the healthcare vertical is likely to go the technologically advanced way in the next 10 years. With Big Data, AI comprising these advancements, the healthcare vertical is bound to create greater strides going forward.

Cell-free bio-manufacturing is particularly well-suited for vaccine production due to its potential for rapid scale-up in response to public health emergencies. Successful cell-free expression of a number of recombinant vaccines, such as botulinum, diphtheria, anthrax, and others, have been developed and validated in animal models, such as mice.

In a recent study by Persistence Market Research on the global cell-free protein expression market, it is predicted that the market will grow from US$ 224.7 Mn in 2022 to over US$ 409 Mn by 2032, witnessing high growth of around 6.2% CAGR over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Strategizing The Moves For The Next Decade? See Through Sample Of Cell Free Protein Expression Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/12385

The simple presentation of cell-free protein expression systems makes it easier to integrate them into high-throughput platforms for efficient biologics and proteomics studies. Cell-free protein expression systems, being open systems, allow the addition of various natural and unnatural components to the reaction mixture, such as reducing/oxidizing elements, chaperones, labeled amino acids, or detergents, making this an appropriate choice for different proteomics studies. An increasing number of proteomics and biologics study programs is also expected to boost demand for cell-free protein expression systems.

Increasing expenditure on biosimilar development across the globe and rising application of cell-free protein expression systems in biosimilar research & development is projected to drive market growth over the coming years.

Key players in the cell-free protein expression market are mainly focusing on acquisitions, collaborations, and partnerships to gain market traction.

In December 2019, the groups from CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd. entered into a collaboration with the Proteo-Science Center, Ehime University (Professor Tatsuya Sawasaki), and developed a new technology to identify proteins meant for binding to target antibodies.

Company Profiles:

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Takara Bio Company

New England Biolabs

Promega Corporation

Jena Bioscience GmbH

GeneCopoeia, Inc.

Biotechrabbit GmbH

Cube Biotech GmbH

CellFree Sciences Co., Ltd.

Bioneer Corporation Starting With The New Decade On A Diligent Note In The Cell Free Protein Expression Market? https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/12385

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The E.coli cell-free protein expression systems product segment accounted for the largest share of 48.2% in 2021.

The protein purification application segment held nearly one-third of the global market share in the year 2021.

With over 70% of global revenue share, continuous flow expression dominated the market in 2021.

Amongst the end users, academic and research institutes took the largest bid capturing nearly 44.4% of the market share by revenue globally in 2021.

North America held more than half of the revenue share in the global market in 2021.

“Cell-free protein expression market to witness significant growth owing to growing demand for continuous-exchange cell-free protein synthesis, vaccine production, and production of membrane proteins,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

How About Obtaining Insights About The Region To Enter Concerning The Cell Free Protein Expression Market? Press The “Purchase Now” Button To Have Our Cell Free Protein Expression Market Report! https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/12385

Who is Winning?

Some of the leading manufacturers of cell-free protein expression systems are ThermoFisher Scientific, Inc., Takara Bio Company, and Promega Corporation, who are solely focusing on collaborations and partnerships to provide data solutions to a large group of consumers in order to increase revenues across geographies.

In July 2021, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced a collaboration with Ortho Clinical Diagnostics.

In January 2020, ERS Genomics announced an agreement with New England Biolabs® to commercialize CRISPR gene editing tools and reagents.

In September 2018, Takara Bio Inc. announced that it entered into a license and supply agreement, through which it granted Daiichi Sankyo Co., Ltd with a commercial license to use applicable patents relating to RetroNectin*1 and also supply RetroNectin products.

Want More insights?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the cell-free protein expression market in its latest study, presenting historical demand assessment of 2017 – 2021 and projections for 2022 – 2032

The research study is based on product (E.coli cell-free protein expression systems, rabbit reticulocytes cell-free protein expression systems, wheat germ cell-free protein expression systems, insect cells cell-free protein expression systems, and mammalian cell-free protein expression systems), application (enzyme engineering, protein labelling, protein-protein interaction, and protein purification), expression mode (continuous flow expression and batch expression), and end user (biotechnological companies, pharmaceutical companies, contract research organizations, and academic and research institutes) across seven key regions of the world.

Access Related Reports-

Corneal Implants Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/corneal-implants-market.asp

Dry Eye Syndrome Treatment Market- https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/market-research/dry-eye-syndrome-treatment-market.asp

About us: Persistence Market Research

Contact us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City,

NY 10007 United States

U.S. Ph. – +1-646-568-7751

USA-Canada Toll-free – +1 800-961-0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com