Automotive Multi-Wheel Drive Market To Stand Tall from Forecast To 2020

Automotive multi-wheel drive, also known as all wheel drive (AWD), refers to a specific class of vehicle in which all the wheels of the vehicle receive torque directly from the internal combustion engine (IC engine). The multi wheel drive automobile is based on an electro-hydraulic multi-plate clutch (or Haldex) technology.Multi wheel drive automobile are controlled through an electronic control system that react immediately to adjust wheel traction by changing the locking arrangement of the Haldex clutch. Haldex clutch can allocate up to 50 percent of the drive torque to any of the wheels present in a multi wheel drive automobile.Rising demand of powerful commercial vehicles such as heavy duty Lories from emerging market, increasing consumers concern towards safety, government regulations, increase in vehicle sales and safety installations per vehicle, growing demand of fuel efficient vehicle, and better stability and control associated with multi-wheel drive automobile are some of the predominant driver of multi-wheel drive automotive market. The increasing demand of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) and mini sports utility vehicle in developing countries has led to new market opportunity for the automotive multi wheel drive market in recent years. Whereas lacks of aftermarket for multi wheel drive automobiles is one of the major challenges for the industry.