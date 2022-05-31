Global Structured Cabling Market Size Is Expected To Reach USD 23.2 Billion By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, May 31, 2020 — /EPR Network/ —

Structured Cabling Industry Overview

The global structured cabling market size was valued at USD 9.7 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Structured cabling systems comprise a set of cables and hardware that make up the telecommunication infrastructure of management systems in enterprises. Telecommunication infrastructure helps transfer voice, video, and data signals from one point to another through a communication network. Different types of connecting devices and cables are required for a smooth network connection.

The rise in the number of internet users and rapid adoption of digital services has led to an exponential increase in the volume of sensitive data collected by organizations. A structured cabling system facilitates data transfer at a faster speed, which has triggered market growth. Increased emphasis on cost and time management, growing IoT data, the need for automation of businesses, and increasing competition have significantly boosted demand for structured cabling systems.

Furthermore, these systems aid in faster data transmission, which facilitates enterprises in improving the effectiveness of their decision-making process and maximizing profits. However, the high cost of fiber optic cables, low compatibility with old communication infrastructure, and fluctuating copper prices threaten to restrain the market growth.

The North American market for structured cabling has seen greater adoption of structured cabling systems across all verticals. The region has been an early adopter of new innovative technologies owing to the presence of large technology players. Moreover, the availability of better technology infrastructure and reliable network connectivity across the region has encouraged the growth of the market.

Market Share Insights

September 2021 – Nexans SA announced that it has entered into an agreement for the acquisition of Centelsa, a premium cable maker in Latin America active in the production of cables for building and utility applications. Companies have also obtained approvals from different governments for the launch of products that can provide high speed and security.

February 2021 – Legrand announced the acquisition of the Champion ONE (C1) family of brands, a leading provider of optical networking components and solutions for the data center, enterprise, and telecommunication markets.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global structured cabling market include

ABB Ltd.

Belden Inc.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd.

Legrand SA

Nexans

Schneider Electric

Siemens AG

