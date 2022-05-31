Worldwide Demand For Data Annotation Tools Is Anticipate To Expand At A CAGR Of 15.1% During 2022-2032| Fact.MR Forecasts

The global data annotation tools market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 15.1% during the forecast period from 2022-2032. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 1.3 Bn by 2022-end, and is expected to reach US$ 5.3 Bn by 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Data Annotation Tools Market Survey Report:

Google LLC

Amazon Mechanical Turk Inc.

Appen Limited

Annotate.com

Alegion

CloudApp

Cogito Tech LLC

Playment Inc.

Labelbox Inc.

Clickworker GmbH

CloudFactory Limited

Key Segments Covered in the Data Annotation Tool Industry Report

Data Type Text Data Annotation Tool Image/Video Data Annotation Tool Audio Data Annotation Tool

Annotation Type Manual Data Annotation Tool Semi-supervised Data Annotation Tool Automatic Data Annotation Tool

Vertical Data Annotation Tool for IT Data Annotation Tool for Automotive Data Annotation Tool for Government Data Annotation Tool for Healthcare Data Annotation Tool for Financial Services Data Annotation Tool for Retail Data Annotation Tool for Other Verticals



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

