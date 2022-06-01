White Desert Travel – Travel Agency Offering Siwa Oasis Tour Packages, Coupled with Best Services

Giza, Egypt, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — White Desert Travel is a leading travel agency bringing impressive tour packages and desert safari tours for families, outdoor adventurers, and nature enthusiasts. From booking to visits to hidden gems of Siwa Oasis in Egypt, everything is managed with professionalism and special attention to detail. The package includes end-to-end services such as accommodation, meals, pick-up and drop-off, camel ride, jeep ride, camping in the desert, etc. Tours are accompanied by a local guide, helping you explore the true joys of pyramids, rock formations in the white desert, Cairo adventures, and everything in the middle. They are giving you a chance to visit Siwa Oasis and give your eyes, heart, and soul a deep relaxation with divine beauty and something you never imagined. For more information, please visit: https://whitedeserttravel.com/

For those seeking a little more adventure, an excursion to Siwa Oasis is your best chance to relax, revive your positive energy, and enjoy a tranquil sunset in the western desert. Egypt’s beautiful Siwa Oasis has an attractive landscape with a dramatic sand area and basic amenities. Explore it the right way with Siwa Oasis Tours Egypt by White Desert Travel, with a 3-day trip from Cairo that includes an experienced guide and hotel accommodation in Siwa. You will get an opportunity to spend ample time in remote Siwa Oasis, the ancient town of Shali, and at the temple of the Oracle.

White Desert Travel offers 3-day Siwa Oasis Tour from Cairo, which opens the whole Egypt experience of Temple of the Oracle, Gebel, Matwa, great sand sea with 4×4, with your private tour guide. With a perfect blend of cold and hot springs, dunes, and incredible history, Siwa has much to offer to its visitors.

Day 1 – Cairo to Siwa

Early morning departure to Siwa Oasis and crossing Western Desert after a stop AL Alamin 2 World War Museum. Then, move to Marsa Matrouh on the Mediterranean Sea and have lunch from local restaurants, and head to Siwa oasis. Stay overnight in the hotel.

Day 2 – Explore Siwa Local Attractions

After breakfast, the tour begins with Shali Old Town. Following the visit to the Siwa museum, explore traditional Siwan objects, Amoun temple, Oracle temple, and Cleopatra Spring. Enjoy your lunch in the cafeteria beside the water spring and spend pleasurable noon at Bir Wahed.

A hot and cold spring at the edge of the Great Sand Sea with water flowing in the middle of sand dunes and seeing sunlight from the top will be a remarkable experience. Later, move to Bedouin camp for a delicious dinner and back to the hotel for rest.

Day 3 – Siwa to Cairo

After breakfast, get ready for your departure to Cairo, crossing the western desert, and return hotel in Cairo.

Everything from transfers to Cairo, safari tours, accommodation at a hotel, and dome-shaped tents, to water and meals, are included in the package. White Desert Travel will go the extra mile to make sure packages fulfill your interests, comfort level, and needs. Choose from a wide selection of tour packages at minimum pricing and with the best service guaranteed!

About White Desert Travel:

For more than a decade, White Desert Travel is bringing exclusive tour packages to let people explore Egyptian famous tourist destinations like Siwa, Cairo, Giza, Hurghada, Aswan, Sharm, Deserts, etc. With handpicked hotels, world-class service, and comfortable pricing, a travel agency is exceeding expectations and delivering a remarkable experience like never before.

Address & Contact Details:

El Kaser, Baharya Oasis, Giza, Egypt

Ph: +201143133000

Email: info@whitedeserttravel.com