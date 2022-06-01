ACR1004A Wi-Fi 6E Antenna from Abracon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ultra-fast Wi-Fi antennas from Abracon in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

Today’s portable and connected devices are located everywhere, and the common feature tying these emerging IoT designs is their need to communicate and transfer data effectively and efficiently through advanced antenna networking systems. Abracon’s ACR1004A chip antenna combines a compact, low-profile design with optimal performance and high peak gain.

Wi-Fi 6e is more than two-and-a-half times faster than the current standard. Higher data rates, reduced spectrum congestion, and more reliable connections are just a few of the advantages that Wi-Fi 6e technology offers. Abracon’s antennas for consumer electronics enable engineers to more rapidly design, build and launch devices while providing better performance and wider frequency coverage in a small package.

The ACR1004A is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including IoT, M2M, Medical Devices, Home/Building Automation, Smart Wearables, Consumer Electronics and VR/AR solutions.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/abracon-acr1004a-wi-fi-6e-antenna. To see the entire portfolio of Abracon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

