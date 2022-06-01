Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Size, Status, Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2025

Pharmaceutical Filtration Industry Overview

The global pharmaceutical filtration market size was estimated at USD 13.7 billion in 2016 and is expected to witness lucrative growth during the forecast period. Increasing emphasis on biologics and their development for the treatment of various diseases is a major attribute expected to trigger growth.

The increase in the number of chronic diseases globally is one of the prime reasons for the growth of the pharmaceutical industry. There is a high demand for advanced therapeutic drugs for the treatment of chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, asthma, COPD, and arthritis. Moreover, the production of novel biologics requires utmost sterility and zero risks of contamination which further necessitates the application of advanced filtration products for the manufacturing of drugs and biologics.

Increasing investment in research and development of biologics is another prime factor attributing to the growth. The rapid adoption of innovative treatment therapies such as therapeutic proteins, monoclonal antibodies, and vaccines has resulted in an increased number of various biotechnology and biopharmaceutical companies that utilize filtration systems including membranes, cartridges, capsules, and other products. In addition, a large number of companies are investing heavily in manufacturing facilities worldwide. For instance, in October 2016, AbbVie Inc. has invested around USD 320 million to construct a new facility in Singapore for small-molecule and biologic APIs production. Thus, the growth in the biopharmaceutical companies is projected to boost the demand for advanced products.

The technological progression by pharmaceutical filtration manufacturers has also resulted in the increasing adoption of these systems in the industry. The majority of the market players are constantly engaged in R&D to improve existing product portfolios and introduce novel technologies to aid in the sterilization of the media and the constituents. For instance, AstraZeneca, a leading healthcare company invested around USD 5,890 million in R&D in 2016.

Pharmaceutical Filtration Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical filtration market on the basis of product, technique, application, scale of operation, and region:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) Membrane filters MCE membrane filters Coated cellulose acetate membrane filters PTFE membrane filters Nylon membrane filters PVDF membrane filters Other membrane filters Prefilters & depth media Glass fiber filters PTFE fiber filters Single-use systems Cartridges & capsules Filter holders Filtration accessories Others Technique Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) Microfiltration Ultrafiltration Cross flow filtration Nanofiltration Others Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) Final product processing Active pharmaceutical ingredient filtration Sterile filtration Protein purification Vaccines and antibody processing Formulation and filling solutions Viral clearance Raw material filtration Media buffer Pre-filtration Bioburden testing Cell separation Water purification Air purification Scale of Operation Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) Manufacturing scale Pilot scale Research & development scale Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East and Africa



Market Share Insights

August 2015: Danaher Corporation completed the acquisition of Pall Corporation and entered in the filtration, separation, and purification solutions sector.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global pharmaceutical filtration market include

Eaton Corporation Plc

GE Healthcare

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Merck KGaA

Danaher Corporation

3M

Amazon Filters Ltd

Sartorius Stedim Biotech S.A.

Graver Technologies, LLC

Meissner Filtration Products, Inc.

