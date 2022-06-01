The Injection Lipolysis Market to Ride On Converting Healthcare Consumerism Challenges into Opportunities

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Injection Lipolysis market is about to witness a drastic change in the coming years. The digital renaissance is dictating the terms for the industry. AI-powered data core is being used to deliver insights. Furthermore, the virtual workforce is developing with a transfer of digital skills, that too, from a plethora of innovative ecosystems and industries. Conversational AI is being rolled out to help end users with timely feedback. This trend will surely take the industry in general to a higher step in the coming period.

The growing burden of obesity and increasing awareness of fat reduction procedures among obese individuals are expected to create a huge growth opportunity for the injection lipolysis market worldwide. Lipotherapy or injection lipolysis is a minimally invasive procedure used to break down fat cells around injection sites.

Injection lipolysis is also applied in cosmetic surgeries to patients to reduce the number of fat cells. Injectable lipolysis is a non-surgical alternative in which drug mixtures such as deoxycholic acid, in combination with vitamin E, l-carnitine, collagenase, isoproterenol and hyaluronidase are injected to destroy fat cells.

According to the WHO World Health Statistics Report, one in six adults is obese worldwide and the proportion is also gradually increasing, which is expected to create a huge growth opportunity for the injection lipolysis market. . Many surgical procedures are being followed by the obese population, however, the increasing demand for non-invasive procedures is also expected to accelerate the growth of the injection lipolysis market.

Get a sample copy of this report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/32473

In April 2015, the US FDA approved Kythera Biopharmaceuticals, Inc.’s Kybella Deoxycholate Acid Injection, making the injection lipolysis procedure one of the leading minimally invasive techniques for body fat loss. Lipolysis injection technique for fat loss has been well adopted in European and American countries in recent years, while the adoption is a bit low in Asia Pacific regions.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes, obesity, and the demand for cosmetic fat reduction surgeries are expected to accelerate the growth of the injection lipolysis market during the forecast years. However, safety concerns due to some side effects of the injection lipolysis procedure and the presence of other fat breakdown techniques are also expected to hinder injection lipolysis to some extent.

The increasing incidence of obesity and diabetes is the main factor expected to drive the growth of the injection lipolysis market. The increasing adoption of injection lipolysis for fat breakdown is also expected to fuel the growth of the injection lipolysis market. The growing preference for non-invasive fat reduction technologies also anticipated the growth momentum of the injection lipolysis market. However, there is a safety issue that injection lipolysis has some side effects which are expected to restrain the growth of injection lipolysis market.

Table of Contents Request @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/toc/32473

Injection Lipolysis Market: Segmentation

Based on the type of drug, the injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

deoxycholic acid

phosphatidylcholine

Others

Based on the treatment site, the injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

facial fat deposits

submental fat

Upper arm fat

Abdominal fat

thigh fat

knee fat

buttock fat

Others

Based on the end user, the injection lipolysis market can be segmented as:

hospitals

Dermatology and Aesthetic Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Access the full report @ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/32473

The demand for the use of injectable lipolysis for fat reduction is increasing in recent years due to the great preference for its use in cosmetic surgery. Manufacturers are also continually focusing on developing new medications for the injection lipolysis procedure.

The increasing prevalence of diabetes and obesity in developing and emerging countries is also expected to drive the growth of the injection lipolysis market during the forecast periods. However, the low availability of injectable lipolysis drugs creates a huge opportunity among the key market players for the development and launch of new drugs for better clinical results with low side effects during the forecast periods.

North America is anticipated to contribute the largest market share in the injection lipolysis market due to the growing awareness among the obese population to reduce fat cells and the high adoption of injection lipolysis in the region, followed by Europe. The injection lipolysis market is expected to grow fastest in Asia Pacific due to the increasing prevalence of obesity and the growing economy.

However, in South Asian countries such as India and China, the opportunities for market players to develop and sell injectable lipolysis are expected to be greater due to the large population, which increases government initiatives to develop new drugs. during forecast periods.

The main manufacturers in the injection lipolysis market are,

AbbVie Inc.

INTROPHARMA

Shandong Chenguang Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

Shijiazhuang Tiantian Technology Co. Ltd.

NEXUS PHARMA CO. LTD.

Hebei Chefhi International Trade Co. Ltd.

About us: persistence market research

Contact Us:

Persistence Market Research

Address – 305 Broadway, 7th Floor, New York City, NY 10007 United States

US Phone – +1-646-568-7751

US-Canada Toll Free: +1 800-961 -0353

Sales – sales@persistencemarketresearch.com