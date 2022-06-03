Global Demand For Of 3d Printing Medical Devices Is Growing At A CAGR Of 14.5% During 2022 To 2032 | Fact.MR Study

Seoul, South Korea, 2022-Jun-03 — /EPR Network/ —

3D Printing Medical Devices Market Analysis by Product Type (3D Printers, 3D Bio-Printers, Materials, Software & Services), by Technology (Laser Beam Melting, Photo Polymerization, Electron Beam Melting, Droplet Deposition), by Application, by End-User & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global 3D printing medical devices market is estimated at USD 2.9 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 11.5 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the 3D Printing Medical Devices market survey report:

3D Systems Corporation

Biomedical Modeling Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

General Electric Company

Envision TEC GmbH

Materialise NV

Organovo Holdings, Inc.

Groupe Gorge SA

Renishaw Plc

SLM Solutions Group AG

Stratasys Ltd.

Cyfuse Biomedical K.K.

Other Market Players

Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market by Category

By Product Type, Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented as: 3D Printers 3D Bio-Printers Materials Software & Services

By Technology, Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented as: Laser Beam Melting Photo Polymerization Three-Dimensional Printing Electron Beam Melting Droplet Deposition

By Application, Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented as: Implants Tissue Engineering External Wearable Devices

By End-User, Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented as: Hospitals Academic Institutes Contract Research Organizations Pharma and Biotech Companies

By Region, Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market is segmented as: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



The insights for each vendor consists of:

Company profile

SWOT analysis

Main market information

Market share

Revenue, pricing and gross margin

Full Access of this Report Is Available at

https://www.factmr.com/checkout/248

