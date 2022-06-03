Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Share and Forecast Report to 2028

San Francisco, California , USA, June 03, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Industry Overview

The global nucleic acid isolation and purification market size was valued at USD 4.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.4% from 2021 to 2028.

Key drivers contributing to the market growth are the rise in adoption of sequencing platforms in clinical diagnostics, growth in genomics and enzymology-based research, and increasing investments in R&D pertaining to molecular biology and precision medicine.

The growing collaborations between different companies and organizations in the biotech industry is one of the factors driving the market. For instance, in March 2020, Zymo Research and Tecan partnered to introduce ready-to-use processing products that can streamline DNA or RNA extraction from COVID-19 specimens. The new DreamPrep NAP workstation assists laboratories to effectively and rapidly scale lab testing to provide a larger number of tests, consequently helping in mitigating the spread of the virus.

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Global Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification market

The development of personalized medicine is another important factor that drives revenue generation in the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification. Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) is becoming increasingly popular in cancer tumor biopsies. Liquid biopsies are an attractive option for cancer diagnostics because the process employs a simple and routine test that can detect cancer at an early stage.

Early diagnosis of cancer is the biggest challenge, and NGS can help effectively tackle the problem, increasing the demand for NGS technology. Therefore, an increase in the use of NGS technology is anticipated to directly impact the adoption of nucleic acid isolation and purification techniques.

Formalin-Fixed Paraffin-Embedded (FFPE) samples that are considered important in determining molecular correlates of carcinogenesis require labor-intensive nucleic acid purification for the sample, and such protocols also damage the nucleic acids. To combat such challenges companies are launching new extraction kits for efficient recovery of nucleic acids.

For instance, in March 2021, Purigen Biosystems, Inc. launched the Ionic FFPE Complete Purification Kit for recovering RNA/DNA from FFPE tissue samples in a single workflow. It helps in streamlining the workflow by reducing hands-on time by around 75% when compared to the manual column or bead-based methods. Hence, such advancements are further boosting the market growth.

Furthermore, the COVID-19 pandemic is acting as a positive catalyst for the growth of the market for nucleic acid isolation and purification. Researchers and companies across the world are focusing on developing specific assays and kits for rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2. For instance, in June 2020, Omega Bio-tek, Inc. launched Mag-Bind Viral RNA Xpress Kit for efficient and rapid isolation of viral RNA. In addition, the company also announced to have a production capacity of 6 million tests per month which brought a dramatic increase in the production capacities.

Browse through Grand View Research’s Biotechnology Industry Research Reports.

Genomics Market – The global genomics market size was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028.

– The global genomics market size was valued at USD 20.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.35% from 2021 to 2028. Next-Generation Sequencing Services Market – The global next-generation sequencing services market size was valued at USD 1.03 billion in 2021 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.3% from 2022 to 2030.

Nucleic Acid Isolation And Purification Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market based on product, type, method, application, end-use, and region:

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Kits & Reagents Instruments

Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) DNA Isolation & Purification Genomic DNA Isolation & Purification Plasmid DNA Isolation & Purification Viral DNA Isolation & Purification Other RNA Isolation & Purification miRNA Isolation & Purification mRNA Isolation & Purification Total RNA Isolation & Purification Other Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Column-based Magnetic Beads Reagent-based Others Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Precision Medicine Diagnostics Drug Discovery & Development Agriculture and Animal Research Other Applications Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) Academic Research Institutes Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies Contract Research Organizations Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers Other End-use Nucleic Acid Isolation & Purification Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 – 2028) North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa (MEA)



Market Share Insights

June 2021: Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) came out with quarterly revenue of $ 3.54 per share, beating Zacks Consensus Estimate of $ 1.90 per share. That compares with $ 1.61 per share last year. These figures are adjusted for non-repetitive items.

January 2020: QIAGEN stated that it has completed 2,500 placements of its QIAsymphony instrument. These placements represent a great milestone for QIAGEN’s magnetic bead-based instruments.

Key Companies profiled:

Some prominent players in the global nucleic acid isolation and purification market include

QIAGEN

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

Danaher

Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Merck KGaA

Agilent Technologies

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Takara Bio, Inc.

Promega Corporation

New England Biolabs

LGC Limited

Abcam plc

Norgen Biotek Corp

AutoGen, Inc.

Biogenuix

PCR Biosystems, Inc.

MagGenome

Apical Scientific Sdn. Bhd

MACHEREY-NAGEL GmbH & Co. KG

Order a free sample PDF of the nucleic acid isolation and purification Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter