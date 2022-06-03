Electric Two Wheelers Market Strategic Employment, Economy, Prominent Players Analysis with Global Trends

New York, United States, 2022-Jun-03— /EPR Network/ —

The global electric two wheelers market is projected to expand at a value CAGR of 11.6% over the forecast period of 2022-2032 to reach a valuation of US$ 58.66 Bn Mn by the end of 2032.

This report provides in depth study of “Electric Two Wheelers Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Electric Two Wheelers Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.

With increasing investments toward the development of infrastructure and population across several countries, electric two wheelers are also anticipated to witness a demand boom over the coming years. Long-range and-high performance electric scooters, motorcycles, and bicycles are being introduced in many countries, which is ultimately expected to benefit the market for electric two wheelers over the coming years.

The need for carbon footprint reduction in the environment along with fuel-efficient bikes and enhanced user experience, is compelling manufacturers to increase their investments in production, which will bode well for market expansion going forward.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Demand for electric bicycles is projected to increase at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2022 to 2032.

Electric scooters are expected to hold the highest market share of 12.4% in terms of volume.

By battery type, lithium-ion batteries are projected to enjoy a market share of more than 26.5% by 2032.

By category, battery two wheelers are projected to be the leader with a market share of more than 83%.

By region, East Asia is projected to hold the highest share in the global market accounting for more than 64.5%.

The U.S. is projected to register the highest absolute $ opportunity of US$ 783.3 Mn from 2022 to 2032.

Market Landscape Identified to Be Fairly Competitive

On a regional, national, and global basis, the worldwide electric two wheelers market is highly competitive and fragmented.

Key electric two wheeler manufacturers included in the report are GOVECS AG, Vmoto Limited, Honda Motor Co. Ltd., Terra Motors Corp., Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW), Jiangsu Xinri E-Vehicle Co. Ltd., Piaggio & C. SpA, Giant Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Accell Group, Derby Cycle Holding GmbH, Pedego Electric, VOLT E BYK, Energica Motor Co SpA, Zero Motorcycles Inc., and ECCITY Motorcycles.

Conclusion

Increasing monetary and non-monetary incentives are aiding the adoption of battery-powered two wheelers. Furthermore, the desire for sustainable urban mobility and modern transportation is driving the move from traditional to electric forms of transportation. Electric two wheelers are projected to increase energy security and enhance air quality.

