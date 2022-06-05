Worldwide Demand For Online Cloud Systems Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 37% During 2022 To 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

The global personal cloud market is likely to be valued at around US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is slated to accelerate rapidly at a CAGR of 40%US$ 220 Bn by 2032. Demand for online cloud systems is set to increase at a CAGR of 37% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Personal Cloud Market Survey Report:

Amazon Web Services Inc.

Apple Inc.

Box Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Dropbox Inc.

Google

Mozy Inc.

SpiderOak

Seagate

Egnyte Inc.

Sugarsync

ElephantDrive

Western Digital

D-Link Corporation

Key Market Segments in Personal Cloud Industry Research

By Cloud Type Online Cloud NAS Cloud Server Cloud Home-Made Cloud On-Premise Cloud

By Revenue Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud

Hosting Type Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud User Hosted Personal Cloud

User Type Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses



Full Access of this Report Is Available at :-

