Worldwide Demand For Online Cloud Systems Is Set To Increase At A CAGR Of 37% During 2022 To 2032 | Fact.MR Forecasts

Personal Cloud Market Analysis Report By Cloud Type (Online Cloud, NAS Cloud, Server Cloud, Home-Made Cloud), By Revenue (Direct, Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud), By Hosting Type (Service Provider Hosted, User Hosted), By User Type, By Region – Global Insights 2022-2032

The global personal cloud market is likely to be valued at around US$ 30 Bn in 2022, and is slated to accelerate rapidly at a CAGR of 40%US$ 220 Bn by 2032. Demand for online cloud systems is set to increase at a CAGR of 37% across the assessment period of 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key Players Of The Personal Cloud Market Survey Report:

  • Amazon Web Services Inc.
  • Apple Inc.
  • Box Inc.
  • Microsoft Corporation
  • Dropbox Inc.
  • Google
  • Mozy Inc.
  • SpiderOak
  • Seagate
  • Egnyte Inc.
  • Sugarsync
  • ElephantDrive
  • Western Digital
  • D-Link Corporation

Key Market Segments in Personal Cloud Industry Research

  • By Cloud Type

    • Online Cloud
    • NAS Cloud
    • Server Cloud
    • Home-Made Cloud
    • On-Premise Cloud

  • By Revenue

    • Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud
    • Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud

  • Hosting Type

    • Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud
    • User Hosted Personal Cloud

  • User Type

    • Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers
    • Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises
    • Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses
    • Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses

