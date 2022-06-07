11th International Conference on Nutrition, Food Science, and Technology

"Nutritional food with science and technology"

Madrid, Spain, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — It is with great pleasure and honor to invite you all to the 11th International Conference on Nutrition, Food Science, and Technology, which will be held on October 05-06, 2022 in Madrid, Spain.

The main goal of the Food science 2022 meeting is to promote scientific collaboration, exchange of views, and fellowship among Professionals and experts in the food industry. Food Science 2022 is the right venue for connecting with the world’s greatest audience.

We warmly encourage all the interested candidates to attend our intellectual event and contribute to its success by your active involvement.

