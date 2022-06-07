VEMD8081 Silicon PIN Photodiode from Vishay Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-07 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ultra-low profile photodiodes from Vishay in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Consumer Wearables.

Vishay’s VEMD8081 is a PIN photodiode that features increased photocurrent of 33 µA in a 4.8 mm by 2.5 mm SMD package with an industry-low 0.48 mm profile. It has enhanced sensitivity to visible and infrared light, 350 to 1100 nm, and is designed and optimized to measure the light reflected off the skin from the visible and infrared emitters found in smart watches, exercise bands, and medical monitors.

The VEMD8081 offers 15% greater output current than its predecessor, the VEMD8080, while maintaining the same package dimensions. The PIN Photodiode provides a drop-in replacement that can improve performance by increasing signal output, or by extending battery life with reduced LED current.

The VEMD8081 utilizes Vishay’s proven wafer technology to detect visible and near infrared radiation over a wide spectral range. For high sampling rates, the photodiode offers fast switching times and low capacitance of 50 pF. It is ideal for high speed photo detection and wearable applications.

