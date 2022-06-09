Microrna Market 2022, Industry Share, Growth, Demand, Segmentation and Forecast To 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Jun-09 — /EPR Network/ —

Microrna Market is projected to register a CAGR of 7.9% in terms of value during the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 666.7 Mn by 2025.

Global microRNA market is expected to witness robust growth during the forecast period. This growth is expected to be primarily driven by increasing demand of microRNA re-agents and kits for various applications that could eventually translate into developing innovative therapeutic solutions for various difficult-to-treat illnesses. According to the new report published by Persistence Market Research titled, “MicroRNA Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025),” which tracks the performance of global microRNA market for the period of eight years, i.e. 2017-2025.

Global MicroRNA Market: Key Companies

Some of the key players operating in the global microRNA market are Illumina, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.,Sigma Aldrich Corp., Qiagen N.V, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc., Bioline GmbH (A Meridian Life Science Company), Rosetta Genomics Ltd., Dharmacon, a Horizon Discovery Group Co., BioVendor — Laboratorní medicína a.s., Miltenyi Biotec, Kaneka Corporation (Eurogentec), Abcam Plc, GeneCopoeia, Inc., Promega Corporation, New England Biolabs, Inc., NanoString Technologies, Inc., and System Biosciences LLC.

Global MicroRNA Market: Restraints

Poor reproducibility of research and specificity of products

Complication in vendor selection due to large product portfolios

Requirement of skilled personnel and limited availability of data analysis tools

In-house development of assays for microrna detection

RNA is more challenging to handle

High cost associated with microrna reagents and other similar products

Limited life science research infrastructure in emerging markets

Global MicroRNA Market: Forecast by Assay Type

On the basis of assay type, the global microRNA market is segmented into PCR-based Assay, miRNA Arrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), and Immunoassay. Immunoassay segment is further segmented into Fluorescent Assays, Colorimetric Assays, and Chemiluminescent Assays. On the basis of assay type, PCR based arrays segment accounted for 34.9% market share in 2016 in terms of revenue, which is expected to increase to 36.9% by 2025 end. Next generation sequencing is expected to be the second largest segment in terms of revenue growth in microRNA market and is expected to register a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period.

Global MicroRNA Market: Forecast by Application

On the basis of application, the global microRNA market is segmented into Clinical Diagnostics and Research. Research is the largest segment in global microRNA market, which is estimated to represent US$ 275.7 Mn, or 76.1% share of the total market in 2017 and US$ 525.6 Mn, or 78.8% by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 8.4% over the forecast period. Research segment dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period. Research segment is expected to be the most lucrative among all end users, with attractiveness index of 1.6.

Global MicroRNA Market: Forecast by End User

On the basis of end-user, the global microRNA market is segmented into Academic and Research Institutes, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Contract Research Organizations, and Diagnostic Centers. Academic & research institutes end user is the largest segment in global microRNA market, which is estimated to represent US$ 138.9 Mn of the total market in 2017 and is anticipate to be valued at US$ 255.9 Mn by 2025 end, expanding at CAGR of 7.9% over the forecast period. Academic & research institutes dominated the global microRNA market in revenue terms in 2016, and the trend is projected to continue throughout the forecast period.

Global MicroRNA Market: Forecast by Region

Five regions have covered in this report such as North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC and MEA. North America is the largest region in microRNA market, which is estimated to represent US$ 140.3 Mn, or 38.7% share of the total market in 2017 and is projected to reach to US$ 245.9 Mn, or 36.9%, expanding at CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2017–2025. Europe is expected to be the second most lucrative market, with attractiveness index of 1.3 during the forecast period.

