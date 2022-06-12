Wireless Keyboards Market 2022 Global Key Players Analysis, Share, Trends, Future Opportunities and Forecast to 2031

According to the analytical research report, the global market for Wireless Keyboards Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% throughout the period of forecast. In 2017, the global wireless keyboard market was valued at around US$ 1.2 Bn and is estimated to touch a market valuation of more than US$ 1.5 Bn by the end of the year of assessment (2027).

Understanding various aspects of the global wireless keyboard market, Persistence Market Research has conducted a research study on wireless keyboards across the globe and has presented all insights in a recent research publication titled “Wireless Keyboard Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2027).” Several facets of the global market are analyzed across important regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Middle East and Africa (MEA).

This reflects an all-inclusive angle of the research with which a realistic picture of the entire market can be drawn. Weighted market segmentation along with extensive analysis on various segments of the global wireless keyboard market is presented in a systematic and orderly format. Forecast highlights for a period of eight years is also included in this research study, starting from 2017 till 2027.

Key Players:

The report has profiled some of the Important players prevalent in the global like – Microsoft, DELL, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, L.P., Shenzhen Rapoo Technology Co., Ltd., Logitech International S.A, Apple Inc., UnisenGroup, Matias Corporation, Riitek, Adesso Inc., Targus and SMK-Link Electronics (SMK Electronics USA) and more.

This report covers the sales volume, price, revenue, gross margin, manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, intermediaries, customers, historical growth and future perspectives in the Wireless Keyboards.

Global Wireless Keyboard Market: Key Segmental Insights

The global wireless keyboard market is segmented by platform, by end user, by application and by region.

By platform, windows segment is anticipated to dominate the global market with a high market share and growth rate throughout the period of forecast. It is projected to grow at a comparatively high value CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period

By end user, residential segment is the fastest growing with high CAGR. However, the commercial segment reflects high value share and is estimated to touch a valuation of more than US$ 1.1 Bn by the end of the period of assessment

By application, PC segment highly contributes to the market growth and dominates the global market. The use of wireless keyboards in smart TV applications is expected to increase in the years to follow

By region, Asia Pacific is highly attractive market for wireless keyboards. Moreover the wireless keyboards market in this region is estimated to reach a valuation of more than US$ 500 Mn by the end of the period of assessment (2027)

Region Coverage (Regional Production, Demand & Forecast by Countries etc.):

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc.)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc.)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Araia, South Africa etc.)

