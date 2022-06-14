HoduSoft to participate in the Customer Contact Week, Las Vegas

Denver, USA, 2022-Jun-14 — /EPR Network/ — HoduSoft, the market leader in UC products has announced that they would showcase their innovative unified communication solutions at Customer Contact Week in Las Vegas. CCW is the world’s largest customer contact event series and will be held from 20-23 June 2022 at the Caesar Forum. HoduSoft will be showcasing its award-winning UC products at booth no. 225

Customer Contact Week event is one of the most-awaited events of the year as it brings together expert tech innovators from different industries. It provides a common ground for knowledge sharing. With expert speakers adorning the stage, the event will also see celebrities like Tyra Banks and Jason Alexander in attendance.

“We are excited to come back to Customer Contact Week. We are eagerly looking forward to exhibiting our unified communication software and communicating how it can transform business communication and collaboration.” the company Co-Founder and Chief Business Development Officer, Kartik Khambhati said.

HoduSoft has a diverse product suite. HoduCC, one of the most popular software from the HoduSoft product range, has been recognized as the FrontRunner in the contact center and Auto Dialing software category in the latest Gartner Digital Markets report. HoduSoft has successfully helped businesses all over the world with effective communication solutions driving long-term business value. With 250+ customers, HoduSoft has been contributing to seamless communication and collaboration for businesses of all sizes.

HoduSoft’s feature-rich product suite comprises Call and Contact Center Software, Enterprise Business Communication, Voice and SMS broadcasting solutions, and Audio Conferencing Software, among others. It assures high-quality communication and a premium customer service experience. The HoduSoft product suite is an ideal Unified Communication software to support remote teams in the current business landscape scenario. The enhanced functionalities of HoduSoft’s product suite deliver an unmatched VoIP experience driven by the latest technologies and innovation.

About HoduSoft:

Headquartered in India, HoduSoft is one of the leading unified communications software makers. Incepted in 2015, HoduSoft strives to help businesses deliver exceptional experiences to their customers and climb the ladder of success. Presently, HoduSoft is recognized to be #1 VoIP software maker, offering world-class communication products for companies of all sizes.

Other quality software products in the HoduSoft suite include HoduCC- call center software, HoduBlast, HoduPBX, and HoduConf that render personal, intelligent, and delightful customer experiences.

HoduCC brings efficiency with cloud-native contact center software by making each interaction meaningful, whether you are working on-premise or remotely. This software enables growing call centers to quickly resolve customer queries and improve call support operations. Being rich in features, HoduCC software is an ideal and cost-effective solution for call and contact centers that significantly enhance the productivity of their agents.

HoduPBX is a modern IP PBX software that enables businesses to communicate seamlessly across all offices throughout the world with a unified phone system. Regardless of size, this software packed with cutting-edge features is ideal for all companies. Not just that, it is much easier for companies to integrate this software with their existing tools and can be fully customized depending on the needs of a business.

HoduBlast is a one-stop Voice & SMS broadcasting software for digital voice messaging. This software enables you to run campaigns, and event promotions, organize surveys and polls and send reminders, warnings, or reports. In addition, it enables you to effectively communicate with your customers.

HoduConf is a cost-effective business conferencing product. It is a robust audio conferencing software built for business collaboration. All-in-one software to manage everything, right from small interactive meetings to large engaging webinars.

