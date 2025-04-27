Bravemark Welcomes Industry Expert Ben Burns as an Advisor

Miami, Florida, 2025-04-27 — /EPR Network/ — Bravemark, the innovative startup built specifically for brand identity designers, is proud to announce that renowned creative leader and entrepreneur Ben Burns has officially joined the company as its first Advisor.

With an illustrious career including leadership at The Futur alongside Chris Do, creative studio Blind, and as founder of the business accelerator Maker Division, Burns brings unparalleled expertise to steer Bravemark’s strategic vision and growth.

Burns’ appointment underscores Bravemark’s dedication to excellence and innovation in the design industry. His insights will drive the platform’s evolution, enhance client engagement, and solidify Bravemark’s position as a leader in brand identity solutions. “I’ve spent over a decade creating resources for designers,” Burns said. “Bravemark’s team of passionate, practicing designers and engineers is truly exceptional. Their commitment to empowering the design community inspired me to join as an advisor, and I’m ecstatic to grow with this vibrant creative ecosystem.”

Bravemark was born to address a critical challenge: traditional brand guidelines are often cumbersome, complex, and impractical. “We designed Bravemark to simplify and streamline,” said co-founder Johan Steneros. “Our platform empowers designers and stakeholders with intuitive tools to extract colors, download files across devices, and update guidelines effortlessly—building a foundation for the future of agile brand management.”

As Bravemark continues to roll out cutting-edge features and expand its global footprint, Burns’ strategic guidance will ensure the platform remains at the forefront of the design industry, meeting the dynamic needs of modern creatives.

About Bravemark

Bravemark is a leading online platform crafted for brand identity designers, offering practical, user-friendly tools to create, manage, and share brand guidelines. Founded by designers for designers, Bravemark is committed to simplifying workflows and fostering creativity.

