Advance Xitanium LED Drivers from Signify Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Jun-15 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring indoor and outdoor LED drivers from Signify in the latest edition of THE EDGE – Intelligent Lighting.

Signify Advance Xitanium LED drivers address the growing demand for controllability and flexibility with many configurable features such as a unique dimming interface, multiple output current choices, SimpleSet programming, ComfortFade and more.

Many lighting applications require reliable drivers matching the long lifetime of their LEDs. These long-lasting and low-maintenance Xitanium LED drivers enable luminaire manufacturers to streamline logistics without compromising on performance. In addition, Xitanium LED drivers achieve remarkable energy savings and CO2 reductions with dimming.

Xitanium Indoor drivers are compatible with standard 0-10V dimming systems to deliver reliably smooth dimming performance down to a minimum of 1%. These drivers feature SimpleSet technology, precise tuning of drive currents, selectable dimming curves and adjustable minimum dimming levels, which simplifies the design of linear fixtures with desired lumen levels to suit the application.

Xitanium Outdoor drivers are designed for hard-wired integration into outdoor luminaires for the most rugged applications. They operate to specification under wide temperature and electrical ranges to ensure reliability.

To learn more, visit, https://www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/signify-north-america-the-advance-xitanium-drivers. To see the entire portfolio of Signify products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

