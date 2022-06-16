Global Sales Of Liquid Dietary Supplements Is Expect To Further Accelerate To Us$ 92.8 Bn By 2031| Fact.MR study

Liquid Dietary Supplements Market Report By Ingredients (Amino Acid, Botanical, Vitamins & Minerals), By Application (Bone & Joint Health, Heart, Immune & Digestive, Sports Nutrition, Weight Loss), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets, Internet), By End User – Regional Forecast 2021-2031

The global market for liquid dietary supplements is forecast to be valued at US$ 39.2 Bn by 2021-end, expected to further accelerate to US$ 92.8 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 forecast period. Bulk of this demand is expected to be stimulated by vitamins & mineral based supplements, expected to account for nearly 2/5th of the global revenue share.

Prominent Key players of the Liquid Dietary Supplements market survey report:

  • Herbalife International
  • Bayer AG
  • Abbott Laboratories
  • GlaxoSmithKline Plc.
  • Amway Corporation
  • E.I DuPont de Nemours (DuPont)
  • Glanbia Plc.
  • Koninklijke DSM NV
  • BASF SE

Key Segments Covered

  • Ingredients
    • Amino Acid Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Botanical Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Vitamins & Minerals Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Other Liquid Dietary Supplements
  • Application
    • Bone & Joint Health Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Liquid Dietary Supplements for General Wellbeing
    • Heart Health Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Liquid Dietary Supplements for Immune & Digestive Health
    • Sports Nutrition Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Weight Loss Liquid Dietary Supplements
    • Liquid Dietary Supplements for Other Applications
  • Distribution Channel
    • Direct Selling
    • Health & Beauty Stores
    • Hypermarkets/Supermarkets
    • Internet
    • Pharmacies & Drug Stores
  • End User
    • Men
    • Women
    • Senior Citizens
    • Others

